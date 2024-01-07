Ardmore: PSNI investigate attempted murder after shots fired in Londonderry

Police received a report that three shots were fired at about 21:15 GMT

Detectives have launched an attempted murder investigation after shots were fired through the window of a house in Londonderry.

It happened in the Ardkill Road area of Ardmore on Saturday, at about 21:15 GMT.

Police said it was reported that three gunshots narrowly missed the occupant of the house who was inside.

Three other people were also inside the property at the time but were not injured.

Police have appealed for information.

Foyle DUP assembly member, Gary Middleton, said it was "a very concerning incident".

"Thankfully no-one was injured or killed as a result of the attack on this property," he said.

He appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

That was echoed by SDLP MLA, Mark H Durkan.

"When guns are brought onto our streets and discharged, sadly we know how that can end and has ended," Mr Durkan said.

"It's imperative that we do everything we can to get these weapons off our streets."