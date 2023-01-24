Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Ardmore Shipping is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = US$98m ÷ (US$720m - US$126m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Therefore, Ardmore Shipping has an ROCE of 16%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty standard return but compared to the Oil and Gas industry average it falls behind.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Ardmore Shipping compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From Ardmore Shipping's ROCE Trend?

You'd find it hard not to be impressed with the ROCE trend at Ardmore Shipping. We found that the returns on capital employed over the last five years have risen by 1,257%. The company is now earning US$0.2 per dollar of capital employed. In regards to capital employed, Ardmore Shipping appears to been achieving more with less, since the business is using 26% less capital to run its operation. Ardmore Shipping may be selling some assets so it's worth investigating if the business has plans for future investments to increase returns further still.

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. Effectively this means that suppliers or short-term creditors are now funding 17% of the business, which is more than it was five years ago. It's worth keeping an eye on this because as the percentage of current liabilities to total assets increases, some aspects of risk also increase.

The Key Takeaway

In the end, Ardmore Shipping has proven it's capital allocation skills are good with those higher returns from less amount of capital. Since the stock has returned a solid 83% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for Ardmore Shipping that we think you should be aware of.

