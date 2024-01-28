ARDOT shuts down section of I-30 in Benton for pothole repair Sunday

BENTON, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) has closed all lanes along a stretch of westbound Interstate 30 Sunday morning due to pothole repair.

A two-mile stretch of I-30 is being worked on with a detour being set up for westbound traffic to be diverted at Exit 116, Sevier Street in Benton.

It is not known how long the maintenance work will take before being completed.

