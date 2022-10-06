ArDrive Mobile Goes Live on Google Play Store, Bringing Decentralized Data Storage to Android Devices

Parikshit Mishra
·1 min read

Decentralized data storage platform ArDrive's mobile app went live on Google Play Store, offering users an alternative to Google Drive for data storage.

ArDrive Mobile is a decentralized permanent storage app offering users an alternative to popular data storage apps and letting them permanently store their data with no size limit.

The mobile app will use the ArWeave storage network with a version for Apple's iOS expected to come soon, ArDrive founder Phil Mataras told CoinDesk.

Arweave is a blockchain-based decentralized file storage service, similar to Filecoin and Storj. Decentralized storage networks are looking to take a chunk out of the established data storage and server market, which is dominated by Amazon Web Services.

Initially, the primary users of the ArDrive Mobile are expected to be crypto-natives, as users will need Arweave's native token AR to pay for data upload, Mataras said. ArDrive has around 10,000 users with over 500 monthly active users, he added.

Credit card payment facility and cross-application support are a planned upgrade, Mataras said.

ArDrive, which raised $17.2 million earlier this year, does not foresee raising another round for at least the next six months, he noted.

AR.IO, the decentralized data storage network that is being built by the Arweave team, is expected to go live in January or February of next year, Mataras said.

Read more: ArDrive Raises $17M to Make Arweave’s Data Storage Blockchain More Usable



Recommended Stories

  • Amazon (AMZN) Boosts Its Healthcare Efforts With Halo Rise

    Amazon (AMZN) unveils a sleep tracker, Halo Rise, designed to provide personalized sleep analysis to help improve users' sleep.

  • Is it a Good Choice to Acquire Summit Materials (SUM) Shares?

    Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management firm, published its “Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund” second quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Small-cap stocks overall posted rather disappointing returns in the second quarter of 2022. In what has become a common theme, the Russell 2000® Growth Index (down 19.26%) […]

  • Maggie Hassan leads Republican Don Bolduc in New Hampshire's U.S. Senate race, poll finds

    If N.H. U.S. Senate race were held tomorrow, 50% of voters would vote for Hassan, while 43% would vote for Bolduc, according to a recent poll.

  • Alphabet Leaves a Huge Market

    Alphabet is present in almost all major world economies. The parent company of Google and Youtube is one of the companies that can claim to have succeeded in penetrating almost every country in the world and sometimes even countries ruled by autocrats and dictators. One of these countries is China, the world's second largest economy.

  • Secretive Chip Startup May Help Huawei Circumvent US Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- When the US government blacklisted Huawei Technologies Co. as a national security threat, it cut the Chinese company off from buying American semiconductors and other critical technologies. Now Huawei may have a path around those restrictions. The Chinese technology giant is providing support to a startup in its hometown of Shenzhen that has ordered chipmaking equipment -- including from foreign suppliers -- for a semiconductor manufacturing plant, according to people familiar wit

  • Intel Arc A750 and A770 review: Trouncing NVIDIA and AMD on mid-range GPU value

    Intel's Arc A750 and A770 cards are the new mid-range GPUs to beat.

  • Apple's manufacturing moves away from China are a drop in the ocean

    Apple is slowly moving manufacturing away from China.

  • Apple iPhone may have to switch to USB-C in Europe. What does that mean for your smartphone in the US?

    European Parliament approved new rules that would require portable devices to have a USB-C charging port. American consumers watch for changes here.

  • Is Intel the New Leader in Graphics Cards?

    Today's video focuses on Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) and a closer look at recent data for its upcoming A750 and A770 graphics cards. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is also releasing new graphics cards, but Intel is trying to play a very niche market, and it might be a smart move.

  • The best October Prime Day 2022 deals so far — including a top-notch Sony TV for over $120 off

    A popular wireless boombox, must-have robot vac, bestselling hair dryer and more — it's all on sale right now!

  • Apple iPhone 14 Plus review: It’s an iPhone, but bigger

    For anyone who has ever dreamed about a big-screen iPhone without having to shell out for a Pro Max, this year's iPhone 14 Plus is exactly what you want.

  • Apple Will Be Forced to Use New Charger After EU Votes for USB-C

    (Bloomberg) -- Members of the European Parliament voted to force companies such as Apple Inc. to adapt products that don’t already feature a standard USB-C charger to use one. This would include iPhones, in Apple’s case.A total of 602 lawmakers voted for the plan on Tuesday, with 13 against, and eight abstaining.The deal, provisionally agreed in June between the commission and the European Union’s 27 countries, still needs to get the final sign-off from the EU member states. The rules are likely

  • Apple forced to change charger in Europe as EU approves overhaul

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Apple will have to change the charger for its iPhones in the European Union from autumn 2024 to comply with new rules introducing a single charging port for most electronic devices. The reform passed by an overwhelming majority in the European Parliament on Tuesday, the first of its kind anywhere in the world, potentially strengthens the EU's role as a global standard-setter on telephone technology. The vote confirmed an earlier agreement among EU institutions.

  • Elon Musk Reveals Plan to Fold Twitter Into ‘X,’ a Super-App Modeled After China’s WeChat

    "Twitter probably accelerates X by 3 to 5 years, but I could be wrong," Musk tweeted

  • Apple Doesn’t Hold Sales — Here’s How to Get its Tech for Cheap

    Apple doesn't hold its own sales, but we found these discounts on its latest tech with up to $150 off its most popular products

  • The Bull Case for Intel: TSMC's Crazy Pricing Power

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) sells hundreds of millions of devices each year. For those supplying parts or services necessary to get those devices into consumers' hands, winning Apple's business is a huge deal. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) may be the only Apple supplier where the script is flipped.

  • Apple is selling fear disguised as innovation

    "The message is 'If you want to live, buy our stuff.' Apple now sells devices the way First Alert sells smoke detectors," Michael Gartenberg argues.

  • Best Deals on Echo Speakers, Fire TVs, and Other Amazon Devices

    The Prime Early Access Sale is next week, but these deals are available nowBy Consumer ReportsAny time Amazon runs a big sale, whether it’s Prime Day, during Black Friday, or the new Prime Early ...

  • The best wireless headphones for 2022

    Here's a list of the best wireless headphones you can buy right now, as reviewed by Engadget editors.

  • Japan creates laughing robot that can ‘coexist alongside people’

    Kyoto University researchers have recently made a breakthrough in A.I. technology after demonstrating their latest laughing humanoid robot last week. The team, led by Inoue Koji, an assistant professor at Kyoto University's Graduate School of Informatics in Japan, demonstrated the capabilities of the robot on Sept. 28, showing the A.I.-powered machine conversing with a human and laughing. ﻿In a recent video, the robot, which is named ERICA, can be heard saying a few phrases in Japanese as it tries to have a conversation with a human, such as “That’s wonderful,” “Oh, is that so?” and “That’s right, isn’t it?” The robot is also programmed to laugh in the middle of conversations.