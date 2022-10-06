ArDrive Mobile Goes Live on Google Play Store, Bringing Decentralized Data Storage to Android Devices

Decentralized data storage platform ArDrive's mobile app went live on Google Play Store, offering users an alternative to Google Drive for data storage.

ArDrive Mobile is a decentralized permanent storage app offering users an alternative to popular data storage apps and letting them permanently store their data with no size limit.

The mobile app will use the ArWeave storage network with a version for Apple's iOS expected to come soon, ArDrive founder Phil Mataras told CoinDesk.

Arweave is a blockchain-based decentralized file storage service, similar to Filecoin and Storj. Decentralized storage networks are looking to take a chunk out of the established data storage and server market, which is dominated by Amazon Web Services.

Initially, the primary users of the ArDrive Mobile are expected to be crypto-natives, as users will need Arweave's native token AR to pay for data upload, Mataras said. ArDrive has around 10,000 users with over 500 monthly active users, he added.

Credit card payment facility and cross-application support are a planned upgrade, Mataras said.

ArDrive, which raised $17.2 million earlier this year, does not foresee raising another round for at least the next six months, he noted.

AR.IO, the decentralized data storage network that is being built by the Arweave team, is expected to go live in January or February of next year, Mataras said.

