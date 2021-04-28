Are investors hoarding cash?

Cash isn't necessarily king when it comes to building wealth, but most investors must have missed that memo hints a new survey from investment bank UBS.

UBS found in its latest "Sentiment" survey that about 62% of investors hold at least 10% of their assets in cash. While many investors have cut down on their cash allocation in recent months, UBS finds that the average investor has a whopping 22% of their assets in cash and cash equivalents such as CDs.

The cash hoarding, interestingly, arrives as the market continues to hover around record highs.

The Nasdaq Composite has surged 61% over the past year, outpacing the not so shabby 45% gain for the S&P 500 and 41% advance for the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Individual stocks of reputable, fundamentally strong household-name companies such as Apple (up 90%) and Google (up 80%) have skyrocketed these past 12 months.

One of the main reasons for these outsized cash positions in the face of soaring stock prices is none other than fear.

Of those polled, 41% of investors said they hold cash as an emergency fund or to protect against a potential market downturn. Meanwhile, 48% of investors are holding cash because they are waiting for the right investment.

To be sure, the problem with holding on to so much cash right now (and generally) is that's effectively earning no return when factoring in inflation (which is on the rise, as Yahoo Finance reports). It's basically collecting dust in one's digital bank account. But for those investors who are open to finally brushing off fear of the unknown, UBS has a few helpful tips for becoming more aggressive with asset allocations while not being forgetful of risk.

"We would recommend that you consider investing some of your liquidity strategy into higher-yielding cash alternatives, or into high-quality bonds that could benefit from falling interest rates during a future market correction," UBS strategists write.

The strategists add, "If you are investing in a balanced stock-bond portfolio, buy all of your bonds right away and invest your remaining cash into stocks over time, using a set schedule. Investors that are willing to fully commit their cash upfront can purchase structured investments that may provide asymmetric exposure to the market—for example, levered upside participation, a degree of capital protection, or portfolio income."

