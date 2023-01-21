Area 120, Google's in-house incubator, severely impacted by Alphabet mass layoffs

Kyle Wiggers
·2 min read

Area 120, the Google in-house incubator responsible for products such as Checks, Tables, Stack and ThreadBite, has been significantly affected by broader layoffs at Google parent company Alphabet. A spokesperson tells TechCrunch via email that the majority of the Area 120 team has been "winded down," and that only three projects from the division will graduate later this year into core Google product areas.

The spokesperson wouldn't say which specific projects were being shuttered or graduating. Previously, Area 120 was incubating pilots like the workplace video platform ThreadIt, spectrum marketplace Orion, document scanner Stack, and more. At any given time, it usually had around 20 projects underway, though not all of them were made public.

"Employees in the U.S. who were affected have been notified [of layoffs at Area 120], but in other countries this process will take longer, and is subject to local laws and practices," the spokesperson added. "Our managing partner of Area 120 remains at the company."

Area 120 was created by Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai in March 2016 with the goal of creating experimental apps and services that could be later folded into established profit drivers. Over the years, the division has launched a number of successful products including the HTML5 gaming platform GameSnacks (now integrated with Google Chrome), AI-powered conversational ads platform AdLingo (which exited to Google Cloud), and video platforms Tangi and Shoploop (which exited to Google Search and Shopping).

Area 120 underwent a reorg in 2021 that saw the group moved into a new Google Labs division led by Clay Bavor, where it lived alongside other forward-looking efforts at Google having to do with augmented reality, virtual reality and videoconferencing. Then came cuts. Last September, Google canceled half the projects at Area 120 and majorly reduced the program's staffing.

A source previously told TechCrunch that Area 120 had under 100 employees after the previous round of cuts. Google declined to confirm the number.

Recommended Stories

  • Google Slashes Most Jobs at Area 120 Incubator as Part of Cuts

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Google has cut most of the jobs at Area 120, its in-house incubator for new projects, as part of a broad wave of layoffs across the company.Most Read from BloombergHolmes Belongs in Prison, Not $13,000-a-Month Manor, US SaysGoogle to Cut 12,000 Jobs in 6% Reduction of Global WorkforceMore Young Americans Are Dying, But Not From VaccinesTreasury Taps Retirement Funds to Avoid Breaching US Debt LimitStocks Bounce Thanks to Tech Rally, Fed Comments: Markets WrapThree

  • Just What's Going on With AT&T and Its Charts?

    AT&T is a long-time household name that's synonymous with telephones and communications. The daily On-Balance-Volume (OBV) has moved up from a low in October but has "rolled over" in recent weeks. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator has just made a lower high when prices made a slightly higher high - creating a bearish divergence.

  • Scientists Can Now Use WiFi to See Through People's Walls

    Researchers at Carnegie Mellon University can now map human bodies through walls using WiFi signals. This won’t get creepy.

  • Why a green and orange dot on your phone can indicate someone listening and watching

    The orange and green dots you see at the top of your iPhone screen are enhanced security precautions as a result of the new security update for IOS 14 or better.

  • The Easiest Ways to Sync iMessages Across All Your Devices

    I recently picked up a new iPhone, and for the most part, I love it. What I didn’t love was not having my iMessages on my new iPhone synced up with my other Apple devices. Sure, my new phone had my most recent messages, but from there, things got weird. For example, most of the messages I saw when I first opened many of my chats were from 2017, which isn’t ideal. Luckily, I have managed to fix this problem, and so can you.

  • Bullish on Intel in 2023? Buy This Top Chip Stock Instead

    As iconic a company as Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) is, the bear market and recent severe downturn in consumer spending on electronics (like PCs and laptops) have done a number on "chipzilla." Revenue is in decline, which has dropped Intel to third place in largest chip companies by sales (the top spot is now held by Samsung, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) is in a close second place). There's hope Intel can make a comeback, especially as it retools its data center offerings and chips for consumer electronics.

  • Amazon's secret hidden device page is bursting with tech deals today — including a Blink Mini for just $25

    Enjoy major savings on a Fire TV Stick, a smart TV, Fire HD 8 tablet and more.

  • T-Mobile says data on 37 million customers stolen

    The U.S. wireless carrier T-Mobile said Thursday that an unidentified malicious intruder breached its network in late November and stole data on 37 million customers, including addresses, phone numbers and dates of birth. T-Mobile said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that the breach was discovered Jan. 5. It said the data exposed to theft — based on its investigation to date — did not include passwords or PINs, bank account or credit card information, Social Security numbers or other government IDs.

  • This Hall Effect Stick Upgrade Kit Will Solve Joy-Con Drift Forever

    GuliKit, makers of the truly excellent KingKong Pro 2 wireless controller for the Nintendo Switch, which we reviewed last year, has just released an upgrade/repair kit for the official Nintendo Joy-Cons that brings its drift-free Hall effect joysticks to the handheld console’s native controllers.

  • You Can Export Your Entire iMessage History

    When you want to back up your iMessage chats, iCloud is a severely limited option. It’s good for syncing your chats across devices, and to avoid sudden data loss, but that’s about it. Anyone who has ever tried to find a particular message from years back, especially if that message contains a photo or video, knows there’s a lot of room for improvement. While we wait for Apple to improve iCloud for Messages on its own, check out these better alternatives for exporting and managing your iMessages.

  • 6 Tech and Electronics Deals at Walmart You Shouldn’t Pass Up

    The start of the year is a good time to invest in all of your tech needs. Whether you need an upgrade to existing equipment or backup protection to ensure your devices are charged and ready to go at...

  • Swytch Air expands your world for less than the cost of an e-bike

    The new Swytch kit is lightweight, affordable and elegant. You've almost got no excuse to fix up the bike that's sat in your garage and get moving.

  • Twitterrific and other clients begin offloading their apps after Twitter shuts them out

    Twitterrific, one of the most iconic third-party Twitter clients, said today that it has removed the iOS and Mac apps from the App Store. Iconfactory, the company that made Twitterrific, said in a blog post that under Elon Musk's management, the social media network has become "a Twitter that we no longer recognize as trustworthy nor want to work with any longer." The app has had a rich association with Twitter.

  • Jim Cramer Does Not Understand Why Amazon Isn't Laying Off More Workers

    The outspoken CNBC commentator says he doesn't want to be invested in tech, calling it "a fool's game."

  • Microsoft is working on an AI called VALL-E that can clone your voice from a 3-second audio clip

    The tech giant's new AI project comes after its plans to invest $10 billion in OpenAI's ChatGPT. VALL-E is a text-to-speech AI tool that can mimic voices.

  • 'No negatives': Save 60% on this No. 1 bestselling Lenovo laptop — just $384 right now

    This Lenovo powerhouse is an absolute steal, but be warned: Stock is limited, and it's selling fast.

  • Indian startups rejoice as Android ruling against Google upheld

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Startups in India cheered a decision by the Supreme Court on Thursday to uphold an antitrust order that forces Google to change how it runs its popular Android platform, saying the ruling would open the market for rivals and boost competition. The Competition Commission of India (CCI) ordered Google in October to make a series of changes, such as refraining from agreements that ensure exclusivity of its search services and mandatory pre-installation of its apps. It also told Google to allow third-party app stores to be housed within its Play Store.

  • Analyst Report: Microsoft Corporation

    Microsoft is the world's largest independent software developer. The company was founded on the MS Windows operating system and MS Office business applications suite for PCs. As it has grown, Microsoft has expanded into enterprise software with Windows Server, SQL Server, Dynamics CRM, SharePoint, Azure, and Lync; hardware with the Xbox gaming/media platform and the Surface tablet; and online services through MSN and Bing. Microsoft acquired Skype, the internet VoIP communications service, in October 2011. More than 50% of revenue is generated outside the U.S.

  • TikTok warned by EU that it must comply with new digital rules

    The European Union's digital policy chief warned TikTok's boss that the social media app will have to fall in line with tough new rules for online platforms set to take effect later this year.

  • Man tracks down stolen iPhone 6,000 miles away

    Ketan Aggarwal, 36, was talking on his iPhone 14 Pro when it was snatched from his hand in central London