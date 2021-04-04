Area agencies policed differently under COVID-19; some are returning to normal with lessons learned

Christopher Williams, Sun Journal, Lewiston, Maine
·9 min read

Apr. 4—Some law enforcement agencies in Androscoggin, Oxford and Franklin counties continue to curtail arrests and implement other strategies in an effort to lower jail populations due to COVID-19 concerns. Other agencies have begun to return to prepandemic procedures and policies, with some saying they might continue permanently with some changes adopted last year.

For instance, agencies said making more summonses and fewer arrests when appropriate during the pandemic reduced jail numbers and costs, while videoconferences for inmate court hearings reduced staff use and costs, and increased safety.

"This pandemic has forced our hand and, I think, for the better on some things," said Oxford County Sheriff Christopher Wainwright. "I think we really need to look at some lessons learned and I think we've all seen what we can live with and what we can live without."

In Androscoggin County, Sheriff Eric Samson said it's too soon to go back to prepandemic protocols.

"We are still following guidelines, as much as practical, regarding the precautionary measures taken due to the pandemic," Samson said. "It isn't over yet."

His patrol officers are continuing to exercise discretion in making arrests while using recommended personal protective equipment on the job.

Yet, the numbers of inmates at Androscoggin County Jail are back up, closer to prepandemic levels, he said.

On Tuesday, the headcount was 139, he said.

"We only have so many holding cells. And if our holding fills up, we can't send people into the (general) population, because we can't get their test results back soon enough," he said.

"If anything, we're testing more in the jail because we need to create the room for holding."

Lewiston Police Department spokesman Lt. David St. Pierre said his agency is continuing with policies and protocols adopted after the pandemic struck the community more than a year ago.

Lewiston police officers "avoid arrest unless they're crimes against people, where people were injured," he said. "So, anything like OAS (operating after suspension) or something like that generally we're summonsing people to keep the population down in the jails, still."

"We haven't made any revelations like, 'OK, let's open things up,' and, 'Business as usual, charge people, arrest them and bring them to jail,'" he said.

"So it's still the same" measures as adopted during the pandemic.

In Auburn, Deputy Police Chief Timothy Cougle said his department is slowly easing back into a prepandemic posture.

"In March of 2020, we began to shift our operations, specifically around proactive enforcement," he said.

Over the past year, "officers were instructed to issue criminal summonses with a court date rather than making physical arrests when possible," he said. "This was done to help reduce exposures and to assist with (lowering) the jail population."

Vehicle stops for minor traffic violations "were discouraged," he said. And officers were issued N95 masks, safety glasses and rubber gloves to help reduce their exposure to the novel coronavirus.

Data comparing the year before the pandemic with the current year show that in Auburn, arrests and traffic stops went down (54% and 27% respectively), while summons issued went up 8%. (See chart.)

But that has started to change.

"This week, we have begun a slow return to a more normal level of operations," Cougle said. That means beefing up traffic enforcement activity and stepping up selected traffic enforcement details including grant-funded details for speeding, distracted driving and operating under the influence enforcement.

"We have recently seen an uptick in speeding and other traffic-related complaints from the public," he said.

In Oxford County, Sheriff Christopher Wainwright said his patrol officers are getting "back on track."

Most of the officers have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 for weeks, "so it does change the procedure there. We don't have to quarantine. We don't have to do a bunch of things if there is an exposure."

When the pandemic reached Oxford County last year, the "only real shift we had originally was we asked agencies to summons whenever possible and not make the arrests if they could handle it in that way ... and the chiefs of police did the same," he said.

"We were all trying to not make the arrest unless we absolutely had to ... (such as with) domestics (domestic violence cases) and when people were visibly intoxicated or we knew that the problem was going to continue."

While there will be a return to more normal policing procedures, Wainwright said some of the protocols put in place during the pandemic might make sense to keep in place after the risk of contagion has passed.

He said some state lawmakers are advocating for the practice of fewer arrests to continue.

"I do think that we're going to see a shift in that," he said. "It's very expensive to keep people incarcerated, and I think that the pandemic has opened up some different avenues for law enforcement."

One change Wainwright would endorse making permanent is the use of videoconferences for court hearings instead of transporting inmates from jails and prisons to the courtroom, when possible.

"When we herd everybody over to the court to hear the judge and they plead not guilty and walk back, that takes a lot of man hours, exposes a lot of people to risk for health reasons as well as many other things, when normally they could do a video arraignment," he said.

It likely would help out the courts as well, he said, because an inmate in South Paris could go before a judge who is sitting in Portland or Bangor.

An inmate at a state prison who is scheduled to have a hearing in South Paris would be able to stay safely behind bars while appearing in an Oxford County courtroom by videoconference, he said, saving money, time and risk.

"This is something we deal with every single day, possible exposures, contact tracing, it's a nightmare," he said. "And we're spending a lot of time doing that. But having the ability to do that video arraignment makes sense. It really does."

Wainwright noted, "This pandemic has forced our hand and I think, for the better on some things. I think we really need to look at some lessons learned and I think we've all seen what we can live with and what we can live without."

In the town of Oxford, police Chief Michael Ward expected call numbers would drop during the pandemic. That was not the case. Calls for service in 2020 during the pandemic rose slightly and topped out at 3,995 compared to 3,918 during 2019.

"I was surprised we were so busy," Ward said. "I thought, for sure, with COVID here and with people staying home and socially distancing, that our calls for service would decrease, but they didn't."

Oxford police were still stopping people and making arrests when appropriate during the pandemic, but some methods of policing were adjusted to try to keep everyone safe.

Ward pointed to the use of more "remote law enforcement." If possible, Ward's officers would conduct their interactions with the public on the phone, but would go to homes if requested.

"We're going to continue on the course we're on right now until we hear from the governor or the state," Ward said.

Rumford has also been using remote law enforcement if the call can be handled efficiently and appropriately, said police Chief Tony Milligan. For example, if the public needs to provide a statement for something they are involved with or a witness to, they can file it electronically through the department's website instead of going to the station or having an officer come to their home.

When the numbers of infections began to dip a couple of months ago and people began getting vaccinated, Rumford stepped up its public enforcement.

"As far as our daily operations and the different programs that we have and the enforcement activities that we conduct, there was a time when we kind of hit pause when the numbers were really out of control," Milligan said. "Since they have come down and stabilized in recent months, we picked most of those (activities) back up. We're still taking precautions as far as disinfectants and with the masks, but we are doing traffic enforcement. We are responding to calls. There is nothing that we're not doing because of COVID."

Like many police departments, Rumford increased the number of summonses it issued for minor crimes instead of making an arrest and having to transport that individual to the Oxford County Jail. That limited potential spread of the virus among police, correction officers and inmates.

"You don't have to bring someone to jail if you can accomplish the same thing and ensure public safety and the integrity of the judicial process by summoning someone versus taking them to jail, just so they can be processed and released 30 minutes later," Milligan said. "That's what we did at Rumford PD. It's a half-hour, 45-minute drive to the jail, so it's not terribly convenient for us to bring minor violators to jail."

Calls for service "have not skipped a beat," Milligan said. He is hopeful with the weather getting warmer and people getting outside more, that numbers will drop as people feel less caged up and not so "short fused."

"Everyone is doing their part," he said. "It's a difficult situation. I think we've managed it quite well having never experienced something like this before. Once we got past the PPE challenges we faced early finding availability, I like to think we've handled things quite well, and the public has as well."

Farmington Deputy Police Chief Shane Cote said the department responded to the pandemic in various ways, though things have pretty much returned to normal.

"We did slow down our proactive enforcement" to limit exposure and to keep people safe, but continued to make arrests when warranted, Cote said last week, noting that police issued summonses for some crimes when appropriate.

"We were stopping vehicles" but only for really serious violations, he added.

Cote said he didn't see a change in the number of cases handled in the year before COVID-19 versus the current year.

One internal change, Cote said: "We were bailing people from the station."

If an arrest was made, the person was brought to the station instead of the jail and a bail commissioner would come to the station, because the Franklin County jail was either closed or only taking those charged with higher-level crimes and crimes that required arrest by statute.

In mid-January, the jail experienced a COVID-19 outbreak. It was closed for two weeks and reopened on Feb. 3 following a deep cleaning and after everyone, including staff, completed quarantining.

Cote said that if someone was suspected of operating under the influence, they were taken to the Franklin County Jail where the Intoxilyzer machine is and then brought back to the department.

"We are back to normal now," he said.

Recommended Stories

  • Heavy rains trigger landslide, floods in Indonesia; 23 dead

    Landslides and flash floods from torrential rains in eastern Indonesia have killed at least 23 people and displaced thousands, the disaster agency said Sunday. Mud rolled down from surrounding hills shortly after midnight and struck nearly 50 houses in Lamenele village on Flores Island in East Nusa Tenggara province. Rescuers recovered 20 bodies and nine injured, said Raditya Jati, the National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesperson.

  • HBO’s ‘Exterminate All the Brutes’ Is a Flawed Study of White Colonialist Rape and Terror

    HBO“The forces involved here are less visible than gunfire, class property or political crusades, but they are no less powerful,” Raoul Peck posits in his new docuseries Exterminate All the Brutes, premiering April 7 on HBO.The critically acclaimed filmmaker is referring to the series of myths that comprise white supremacy, the subject of the four-part series that explores the brutal methods and ideological justifications of Western colonization. In his latest project, Peck reapplies experimental techniques from his 2016 Oscar-nominated documentary about writer and activist James Baldwin, I Am Not Your Negro, to challenge our collective understanding of America as a powerful and commonly labeled “great” nation.Exterminate All the Brutes is laden with accounts of historical events such as the fall of the Ottoman Empire, the Anglo-Powhatan Wars, and the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, told bluntly and poetically by Peck, who also serves as sole narrator in addition to writer and director. Like his previous documentary, the series is also in conversation with literature, film, and other works of art that have been influential in either denouncing or propagating false narratives about colonialism and non-white populations, including Sven Lindqvist’s 1992 non-fiction book from which the series takes its name (it’s also a line from the Joseph Conrad novella Heart of Darkness, which is mentioned in the series).How a COVID-Infested Cruise Ship Devolved Into Class WarfareIn part one of the docuseries, titled, “The Disturbing Confidence of Ignorance,” Peck speaks admirably of his late Swedish historian friend, who died in 2019, as he appears in archival footage working in an office. Lindqvist’s desire and willingness to uncover the horrors of colonialism via a journey across the Sahara Desert, the subject of his acclaimed book, serves as both inspiration to Peck in his current research and a model of productive cross-racial relations—if only all white people were that eager to interrogate their position in the world.Likewise, Peck spends most of the documentary emphasizing the importance of knowing the truth of white supremacy, particularly the employment of genocide in the establishment of African and American colonies, rather than providing a roadmap toward decolonization. This approach will presumably attract viewers who are wrestling with this subject matter for the first time and want to learn about significant events in world history in a relatively short amount of time. It’s easy to imagine this series appearing across anti-racist viewing lists if it had premiered ahead of last summer’s Black Lives Matter protests. But for those who consider themselves knowledgeable about our colonial past and understand how these histories fit into current conversations about the removal of Confederate monuments or ending capitalism or abolishing the police, Peck’s assertions throughout the series that we’re “missing” “courage” to “draw conclusions” from the past, or that dominant historical narratives “need to be challenged,” as if he’s one of the rare few to do so publicly, can feel patronizing and out of touch with the work of non-white historians and the current political movements being led by people of color across the globe.That said, I’m not sure that I would recommend Exterminate All the Brutes to someone digging into the subject for the first time either, despite the introductory nature of the series. Peck’s excursions through different time periods and parts of the globe, not to mention the countless list of politicians and military leaders that are briefly mentioned and never spoken about again, is hard to keep track of and even retain after a few minutes, as the series moves from one invasion to the next without drawing connections between these incidents of violence. It’s especially disorienting considering that, in the first episode, Peck supplies his audience with a set of basic terms which “summarize the whole history of humanity”—civilization, extermination, and experimentation. He doesn’t abandon these terms, but it would be helpful to viewers if he attempted to categorize the information this way, as well as following the designated topic of each particular episode, which he often strays from.Peck’s experimental impulses, which are at the very least captivating, also get in the way of coherence. We’re inundated with a wide range of film clips from On the Town to Raiders of the Lost Ark to The Wolf of Wall Street, illustrations, animated maps and charts that move at an unreadable pace, paintings, home videos of Peck’s childhood in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, and Democratic Republic of the Congo, and fictional re-enactments. Many of these segments are accompanied by Peck’s monotonous voiceover that viewers might find grating, as there are noticeably no talking heads. But it’s the dramatizations in particular, mostly interactions between white settlers and Black and Indigenous people, that feel especially fruitless and misplaced within the documentary.In the third episode, “Killing at a Distance or… How I Thoroughly Enjoyed the Outing,” that begins explaining the role of weaponry in imperialism, we spend several minutes watching a fictional enslaved woman undressing a settler (played by Josh Hartnett) and giving him a bath. After hearing a woman start to howl outside, she peers out the window to the sight of four slain Black men Hartnett’s character just lynched. That’s the entirety of the scene, and it’s unclear what we’re supposed to glean from it in relation to the episode’s theme or as a standalone vignette. Likewise, the rest of the re-enactments are poorly conceived and underwritten, including an embarrassingly cliched reimagining of Black people enslaving white people. Others, featuring gratuitous, graphic depictions of Black and Indigenous death, feel like Peck is hand-holding a particular section of his audience and disregarding viewers who don’t need to visualize, say, an Indigenous woman being shot and experiencing additional gruesome violence after her death to believe that sort of brutality occurred. Missionary with indigenous Shuar children from Gualaquiza, Morona Santiago, Anya Yala Cultural Center (circa 1925- 1935) from Exterminate All the Brutes HBO Standing out in all of this clutter is mesmerizing footage of Peck’s childhood in Haiti that adds an element of intimacy and warmth to a rather bleak film. I was admittedly most interested in how Peck’s upbringing in Haiti (and education later on in Berlin) shaped his view of the world. In part two of the documentary, he talks briefly about his fascination with the pomp and circumstance of Catholicism as a child and his disillusionment with the religion after receiving a beating from a priest at his school. Peck touches on the interrelation between violence and religion in regard to the Crusades and how Europeans labeled non-Christians as savages but not in direct relation to this story, which is left as a loose end. Still, Peck’s voice as a writer feels more confident and relaxed in these autobiographical portions of the film whereas, when he’s editorializing historical events, it can become breathless and stiff.In its early stages, Exterminate All the Brutes was reportedly a 15-part series. I can’t tell whether a larger allotment of time would have helped Peck’s project feel more or less congested and jumbled. One thing that’s certain is that it’s impossible to expose the ugly truth of colonization without naming sexual violence as a main tool of oppression. Surprisingly, Peck’s docuseries only alludes to non-consensual relations between white settlers and Black, Indigenous, and Asian women (Lindqvist also fails to articulate the ramifications of gendered violence in his book) despite European colonizers’ reliance on rape to terrorize communities and uphold slavery. In the year 2021, this sort of oversight simply feels like erasure.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • 'He took the bullets for her': Dad grieves 9-year-old son, found dead in mom's arms after California mass shooting

    A mass shooting in Orange, California, leaves police looking for a motive and family members in anguish

  • The Trump campaign reportedly cheated donors who thought they were making a one-time contribution, collecting recurring donations

    The Trump campaign gave refunds in the amount of about $122 million compared to $21 million for the Biden campaign, the New York Times reported.

  • Dolly Parton made a subtle fashion statement to get her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine she helped fund

    Dolly Parton has received both doses of Moderna's COVID-19 shot, which she helped fund with a $1 million donation she made in 2020.

  • Gaetz sex probe suddenly threatens a speedy Washington rise

    Compared with most congressional newbies, it didn't take Rep. Matt Gaetz long. The overwhelming reaction of Gaetz's GOP colleagues — a deafening silence. That reflects the resentments he's sparked during his breakneck rise as one of the party's celebrities and the challenge he faces to retain his seat. Government agents are investigating if Gaetz had sex with a 17-year-old and other underage girls and violated federal sex trafficking laws, people familiar with the probe have told the AP.

  • Canada's 3rd wave of COVID-19 is 'killing faster and younger' and fueled by new variants

    "The people filling the ICU right now are all in their 30s, 40s, and 50s," one emergency physician in Toronto said.

  • Malaysia is independent, says minister who called Chinese counterpart 'elder brother'

    Malaysia's foreign minister stressed on Saturday that his country remained independent in foreign policy after some social media users and opposition politicians lambasted him for referring to his Chinese counterpart as his "elder brother". Hishammuddin Hussein, on his first visit to China as foreign minister, had expressed hope that he and Chinese State Councillor Wang Yi would pursue closer ties between the nations, including post-COVID-19 cooperation and fighting the pandemic.

  • S.Korea minister expects China to play role in N.Korea peacemaking

    "South Korea and China share a common goal toward complete denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula and toward permanent peacemaking policies," Chung Eui-yong was quoted as saying by South Korean news agency Yonhap. Chung extended the invitation to President Xi Jinping to visit when COVID-19 stabilises.

  • Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis bans state agencies from issuing 'vaccine passports' and says businesses can't require them

    The move comes days after Gov. DeSantis said he would oppose vaccine passports in his state.

  • Fully vaccinated people can travel: CDC

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that with precautions like wearing masks, avoiding crowds and social distancing, fully vaccinated people can travel again.

  • Activists call for release of bodycam footage in police shooting death of boy, 13

    The teenager, Adam Toledo, was fatally shot in the chest by Chicago police according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office. The Chicago Police Department are being demanded to release bodycam footage in the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo at the hands of law enforcement. According to CBS Chicago, by Thursday night, the calls to make the footage available grew as details of the victim became public knowledge.

  • Marc Gasol: Lakers signing Andre Drummond a 'hard pill to swallow'

    In his first public comments since the Lakers signed Andre Drummond, Marc Gasol expresses disappointment in being demoted. Could he leave the team?

  • 15 delicious low-calorie foods that are filling and can help you lose weight

    Low-calorie foods like high-fiber veggies, fruits, lean meat, fish, and whole grains are filling and can help you lose weight.

  • Teens said beauty YouTuber James Charles sent them sexual messages. Here's how the explosive sexting scandal unfolded.

    Some of James Charles' early accusers were met with skepticism online, but they're being re-examined after Charles apologized.

  • A man used a street signpost to trash an Asian American owned convenience store in North Carolina

    Mark Sung, whose parents own the shop, said a friend of the suspect returned after the man was arrested and cat-called Sung's mom.

  • Fans tell us why they won't stop fighting to 'RestoreTheSnyderVerse' even though there's no plan for 'Zack Snyder's Justice League' sequels

    WarnerMedia thought it could move past #ReleaseTheSnyderCut, but the movement grows. Fans won't stop until they get sequels or Snyder says he's done.

  • Spokesman for Rep. Matt Gaetz resigns 'out of principle' as DOJ investigates alleged sex with minor, payments for sex

    Gaetz's office said in a statement that the congressman and Communications Director Luke Ball "agreed that it would be best to part ways."

  • Myanmar death toll mounts amid protests, military crackdown

    Security forces in central Myanmar opened fire on anti-coup protesters on Saturday, killing at least two people according to local media. A human rights group said mounting violence since the Feb. 1 military takeover has killed at least 550 civilians. Of those, 46 were children, according to Myanmar's Assistance Association for Political Prisoners.

  • Philippine defense chief in verbal tussle with China on reef

    An annoyed Philippine defense chief renewed a demand on Saturday for dozens of Chinese vessels to leave a Manila-claimed reef in the South China Sea, and said he would not be fooled by Chinese assertions that the vessels were taking shelter from bad weather. The Chinese Embassy shot back at what it called a “perplexing statement” by Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana and insisted that the vessels had the right to take shelter in what it said was Chinese territory. The unusually hostile public exchange stemmed from the sighting early last month by the Philippine coast guard of more than 200 Chinese vessels, which Lorenzana called “militias,” at the Whitsun Reef.