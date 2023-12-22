Area Agency on Aging has scholarships for students studying aging, disability services

ONTARIO — The Area Agency on Aging Foundation Board the launch its 2024 scholarship program, aimed at supporting people pursuing higher education in the field of aging or disability services.

The board will award three scholarships to individuals who demonstrate a commitment to making a positive impact in the lives of seniors and those with disabilities through their educational pursuits.

The scholarship award amount as determined by the Area Agency on Aging Foundation Board for academic year 2024/2025 is:

One $2,000 for a student attending a four-year university;

One $1,000 for a student attending a two-year college, technical school, center of education or is pursuing a certification;

One $1,000 for a student attending any type of higher institute of learning or certification and a retiree or staff member of the Area Agency on Aging or is a child (step), or grandchild (step) of an actively employed (full-time or part-time) Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. staff member.

The application deadline is March 15. Applicants should visit aaa5ohio.org for detailed eligibility criteria and application instructions.

For more information, contact Susie Danuloff at sdanuloff@aaa5ohio.org.

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging announces 2024 scholarships