Area agriculturist honored for generational contributions

Feb. 7—Dickinson, ND — Agriculture has been integral to North Dakota's identity since its inception. The state is set to honor two families deeply rooted in its agricultural legacy: Brian O'Toole and Roger Stuber.

O'Toole, a partner at T.E. O'Toole Farms, a Centennial Farm in Pembina County, represents six generations of farming alongside his wife Sara, children, and son-in-law. Additionally, he presides over O'Toole Seed, a family-owned seed company.

O'Toole's contributions extend beyond the farm. He dedicated twelve years to the North Dakota Wheat Commission, served on the North Dakota Crop and Seed Association, and played a significant role in the U.S. Wheat Associates, assuming the chairmanship in 2015. His tenure saw advancements in research extension and wheat trade, including discussions with Cuba.

Stuber, a third-generation owner of Stuber Ranch near Bowman, North Dakota, has devoted his life to the beef industry, holding leadership positions at local, state, and national levels. His influence reaches even to Geneva, Switzerland.

His roles include presidencies at the North Dakota Stockmen's Association, National Cattlemen's Association, and American Hereford Association, as well as service on the North Dakota Beef Commission and North Dakota Natural Beef.

Stuber's education in business administration and law served him well during his presidency at the National Cattlemen's Association, where he contributed to international trade discussions.

Recognized for his contributions, Stuber has been inducted into the American Hereford Hall of Fame and the North Dakota Cowboy Hall of Fame, receiving accolades such as "Trailblazer of the Year" from Beef Magazine.

Both men, representing five and six generations respectively, continue to operate their family businesses, exporting goods globally. Their dedication will be honored during their induction into the North Dakota Agricultural Hall of Fame on March 6, 2024, at the North Dakota Winter Show in Valley City.