AREA ARRESTS
Oct. 30—MON SHERIFF Burch, Bryan, 51, domestic battery, Oct. 25, Deputy Thompson.
Lough, Christopher James, 21, false report to officer, Sept. 11, Deputy Currie.
Stanley, Donald H., 35, strangulation, Oct. 26, Deputy Cunningham.
Busselburg, David, 43, domestic battery, Oct. 26, Deputy Schubert.
Sisler, Derek, 36, domestic assault, interference, obstruction, Oct. 28, Deputy Schubert.
MORGANTOWN POLICE Lipscomb-Moffatt, Jordan, 24, domestic battery, Oct. 26, Officer Nickelson.
Shrout, Jeremy Glenville, 37, domestic battery, probation violation, child neglect, interference with emergency communication, Oct. 26, Officer Yankulic.
GRANVILLE POLICE Batton, Curtis Allen, 36, domestic battery, Oct. 28, Officer Kerns.
STAR CITY POLICE Parker, Bryce K., 46, possession with intent, Oct. 25, Chief Colebank.
STATE POLICE Ludwig, Jacob Michael, domestic battery, Oct. 22, Trooper Anglin.
DUI RELATED Johnson, Joseph Vance, 43, DUI, Oct. 22, Trooper Anglin.
Oliver, Cheryl M., 56, permitting impaired person to drive, Oct. 22, Trooper Anglin.
Barrington, Dameon Lee, 38, driving while license revoked for DUI, seatbelt violation, operation without inspection, Oct. 26, Trooper Anglin.
Murphy, Joshua, 38, DUI, Oct. 27, Deputy Greenawalt.
Riddle, Steven Patrick, 57, DUI, Oct. 26, Trooper Anglin.
Chance, Kerry, 49, driving while license revoked for DUI, Oct. 27, Officer Nuzum.
Knisell, Kevin Lee, 35, driving while license revoked for DUI, Oct. 27, Officer Clingerman.