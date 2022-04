AREA ARRESTS

NextShark

A repeat offender accused of punching, kicking and flinging a Filipino man against a wall during a Manhattan robbery earlier this week has not been charged with assault, according to reports. Rasheed Osundairo, 30, reportedly attacked his victim at a McDonald’s self-serve kiosk on Seventh Avenue at around 7:40 a.m. on Monday. The victim, identified as 53-year-old Melvin Dizon, suffered a severe head injury and was taken to Bellevue Hospital in critical but stable condition.