AREA ARRESTS
Sep. 5—MON SHERIFFS Feathers, Jordan Todd, 45, misdemeanor violation of protective order, stalking, Aug. 8, Deputy Watkins.
Gomes, Dustin, 37, receiving or transferring stolen vehicle, Sept. 2, Deputy Harding.
MORGANTOWN POLICE Marilungo, Keith Jacob, 68, domestic battery, Sept. 1, Officer Moore.
STAR CITY POLICE Gump, Jennifer Christine, 42, three counts possession, Aug. 31, Officer Carver.
STATE POLICE Rowe III, James W., 39, strangulation, Aug. 27, Trooper Barnette.
Russo, Joseph Peter, 27, interference with police — false information, Sept. 4, Trooper Anglin.
DUI RELATED Callison, Craig Alan, 53, driving while license revoked for DUI, Aug. 30, Deputy Burks.
Podnar, Michael, 43, DUI, DUI with bodily injury, Aug. 29, Deputy Thompson.
Smith, Hunter G., 23, DUI, Aug. 30, Deputy Ruscello.
Sloan, Marlena D., 42, driving while impaired, Aug. 30, Deputy French.
Obrad Jr., Chester Arthur, 49, driving while license revoked for DUI, Sept. 4, Officer Martin.
Brown, Glenn Robert, 45, driving while license revoked for DUI, possession, Sept. 3, Deputy Rose.
Kendall, Chandler Rose, 28, driving while impaired, Sept. 2, Trooper Varner II.
Harris, Teresa Ann, 53, driving while impaired, Sept. 4, Deputy Hunn.