Area Arrests

Jun. 22—MON SHERIFF Drew, Danielle M., 35, malicious assault, June 7, Deputy Thompson.

Bowers, Kayleigh, 22, domestic battery, June 7, Deputy Thompson.

Smith, Austin K., 18, obstructing, June 7, Deputy Summers.

Tichenor, Samantha, 35, two counts possession, June 5, Deputy Broker.

Bielenstein, Adriana, 24, malicious assault, June 11, Deputy Mongold.

Ely, Craig A., 44, domestic battery, June 10, Deputy Thompson.

Litton, Melinda Deanna, 35, domestic battery or domestic assault — 2nd offense, June 11, Deputy French.

Ayers, Melissa, 33, domestic assault, June 14, Deputy Lough.

Rydosz, Kyle D., reckless driving, June 13, Deputy Thompson.

Aldridge, Heather Ann, 50, illegal entry, June 19, Deputy Martin Jr.

Arrowood, Nathan Curtis, 45, destruction of property, illegal entry, June 19, Deputy Martin Jr.

Harris, Jamad, 42, access device fraud, June 21, Deputy Lough.

Henry, Cynthia Christina, 57, illegal entry, June 19, Deputy Martin Jr.

Jackson, Tyler T., 28, strangulation, June 17, Deputy Bradford.

King, Jammie, 45, malicious assault, June 18, Deputy Lough.

King, Robert B., 60, illegal entry, June 19, Deputy Martin Jr.

McGee, Christopher S., 42, destruction of property, illegal entry, June 19, Deputy Martin Jr.

Meyers, Steven M., 31, burglary, June 19, Deputy Martin Jr.

Demidovich, James Allen, 43, disorderly conduct, obstructing officer, June 17, Deputy Ward.

MORGANTOWN POLICE Nicholson, Cassandra R., 20, domestic battery, June 11, Officer Moore.

Trefz, Andrew Kyle, 25, domestic assault, June 11, Officer Shade.

Daft, Jonathan Kelly, 33, domestic battery, possession, June 11, Officer Bittner.

Jenkins, William Tucker, 23, battery on a government employee, June 13, Officer Bernosky.

Phillips, Bobby E., 67, strangulation, June 19, Officer Mayle.

Vandegrift, Lisa, 40, obtaining property for worthless check, depriving money, goods, property, or services under false pretenses, June 16, Officer Meador.

GRANVILLE POLICE Loveridge, Billy Joe, 43, two counts shoplifting — 3rd offense, June 11, Officer Freeburn.

WESTOVER POLICE Collins, Shawn M., 39, domestic battery or domestic assault — 3rd offense, June 17, Officer Brewer.

STATE POLICE Stiles, Cody A., 31, domestic assault, June 8, Trooper Marra.

Marshall, Zachary, strangulation, June 7, Trooper Marra.

Beafore, Antwan, 30, domestic battery, June 17, Trooper Barnette.

Douglass, Shawn Rainey, 42, assault, impersonation of a public official, May 31, Trooper Little III.

DUI RELATED Guzman, Catarino, 40, driving while impaired, June 11, Deputy Bradford.

Mayle, Larry Eugene, 46, driving while impaired, June 8, Deputy Hall.

Parow, Evan Wayne, 21, driving while impaired, possession, June 9, Deputy French.

Baxter, Charles Brandon, 35, driving while license revoked for DUI, June 13, Officer Cather.

Campbell, William, 35, driving while impaired, June 16, Deputy Lough.

Loughry, Abaigeal Margaret, 26, driving while impaired, June 15, Officer Patterson.

Bone, Justin E., 23, driving while impaired, June 18, Deputy Thompson.

Carroll, Amanda M., 34, DUI with minor under age 16, June 19, Deputy Neff.

Stewart, Taylor Nicole, 27, DUI, June 22, Deputy Thompson.