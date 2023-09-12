AREA ARRESTS
Sep. 11—MON SHERIFF Kelsor, Jamere S., 20, malicious assault, Sept. 4, Deputy Greenawalt.
Theeke, Aquayla, domestic battery, Sept. 8, Deputy Neff.
Tinney Jr., Steven Randall, 41, violation of protective order, Sept. 9, Deputy Broker.
MORGANTOWN POLICE Dragovich, Barry Eugene, 45, shoplifting — 3rd offense, possession, Sept. 8, Officer Shade.
UNIVERSITY POLICE Lasalvia, Ryan, 22, possession, Sept. 9, Officer Smith.
STATE TROOPERS Kisselovich, Taylor M., obstructing, possession, providing false information, Sept. 4, Trooper Roach.
Glover Jr., Dennie, 58, possession with intent, Sept. 7, Trooper Wood.
Mack, Virginia E., 18, domestic battery, Sept. 6, Trooper Runyan.
DUI RELATED Aguilar Reyes, Gemerzon Y., 24, driving while impaired, driving while license revoked or suspended, possession, no proof of insurance, improper registration, Sept. 8, Trooper Hall.
Shehan, Peyton Tyler, 22, DUI, Sept. 9, Deputy Greenawalt.