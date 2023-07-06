AREA ARRESTS

Jul. 5—MON SHERIFF High Jr., Joseph E., 53, domestic assault, July 4, Deputy Neff.

James, Quintajia, 22, making false statements, July 3, Deputy Martin Jr.

MORGANTOWN POLICE Hudson, Junia, two counts gross child neglect, June 25, Officer Bradford.

Reed, Michael A., 34, domestic battery, June 29, Officer Patterson.

Tharp, Chadwick, 48, strangulation, July 3, Officer Bernosky.

Burke, Brandon P., 37, possession, July 4, Officer Mayle.

McDaniel, Thomas James, 33, fleeing, possession, July 4, Officer Mayle.

Palmer, Janice Marie, 29, possession, June 26, Officer Moore.

STAR CITY POLICE Johnson, Jason, 33, sexual assault in the third degree with minor, June 28, Officer Layton.

WESTOVER POLICE Estle, Edward A., 30, shoplifting — 3rd offense, June 28, Officer Tetrick.

STATE POLICE Brooks Jr., Raeford Michael, 51, strangulation, June 27, Trooper Little III.

DUI RELATED Anderson, Dana Erik, 32, driving while license revoked for DUI — 3rd offense, July 2, Trooper Little III.

Evans, Charles, 34, driving while impaired, July 3, Officer Carr.

Harper Jr., Randy Lyn, 34, DUI — 2nd offense, July 4, Officer Cather.

Inks, Michael Thomas, 56, driving while impaired, July 1, Deputy Ward.