AREA ARRESTS

Ford may have paused its plans to build a $3.5 billion EV battery factory with CATL, but it hasn't relieved pressure from Republican U.S. lawmakers who are investigating the automaker's agreement with the Chinese company. The probe, which was launched in July by two House committees, centers on Ford’s efforts to put CATL’s battery cell technology to use at its now paused battery cell plant in Marshall, Michigan. Republican House of Representative members Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin, who chairs the China select committee, Jason Smith of Missouri, who chairs of the Ways and Means Committee and Cathy McMorris Rodgers of Washington, who chairs the Energy and Commerce Committee, sent a letter Wednesday to Ford asking for information related to its licensing agreement with Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., or CATL.