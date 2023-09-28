AREA ARRESTS
Sep. 27—MON SHERIFFS Baker, Sabrina L., 39, trespassing, two counts battery on a government employee, obstructing, Sept. 26, Deputy Summers.
Fumich, John Eric, 50, domestic battery, Sept. 26, Deputy Watkins.
UNIVERSITY POLICE Tennant, Matthew, 40, petit larceny, Sept. 26, Officer Goodman.
STATE TROOPERS Leggett, Katasha, 36, battery, Sept. 25, Trooper Roach.
Rosati, Kimberly, battery, Sept. 23, Trooper Wilfong.
Rosati, Timothy D., 45, battery, Sept. 23, Trooper Wilfong.
Holbert, Joel, 37, four counts domestic assault, two counts domestic battery, Sept. 26, Trooper Little III.
DUI RELATED Stoneroad, Ray, 52, driving while license revoked for DUI, Sept. 26, Officer Carver.