AREA ARRESTS
Mar. 25—MON SHERIFF Cress, Michael Lee, 37, two counts possession, driving while license suspended or revoked, illegal possession of firearms, no vehicle insurance, March 13, Deputy Thompson.
Strosnider, Heath Jason, 51, two counts possession, March 17, Deputy Greenwalt.
Watson, Tommy, 43, burglary, March 17, Deputy Martin Jr.
MORGANTOWN POLICE Meadows, Batin S., 38, domestic battery, March 16, Officer Mayle.
Anderson, Glenna Ann, domestic battery, March 17, Officer Moore.
WESTOVER POLICE McCabe, Christopher Lee, 32, illegal entry, March 13, Officer Carver.
UNIVERSITY POLICE Sohail, Sajawal, 23, taking the identity of another, July 1, 2022, Officer Wright II.
DUI RELATED Adkins, Daniel Ray, 26, DUI, March 14, Deputy Thompson.
Dolly, Steven, 22, DUI, refusing fingerprints, March 18, Officer Mankins.
Hunt, James Allen, 44, driving while license revoked — DUI, fleeing with reckless indifference, improper registration, driving on the left, speeding, March 18, Trooper Baker.
O'Neal Jadon, 22, DUI, March 19, Officer Lowman.
Slow, Karah, 24, DUI, March 19, Deputy Mongold.
Zimmerman, Cozette E., 29, driving while impaired, March 18, Deputy Ward.