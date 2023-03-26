AREA ARRESTS

NextShark

A man now dubbed as Vancouver’s “serial racist” has been caught in yet another anti-Chinese rant, this time at a new dessert shop in the Canadian city. The man, identified by Richmond News as Peter Hanssens, appears to have a well-documented history of harassing Asian people, typically claiming to be a lawyer and demanding that they “go back to China” each time. In the video posted on TikTok, Hanssens can be seen arguing with one of the shop’s servers, challenging her nationality in front of another worker.