AREA ARRESTS
Oct. 19—MON SHERIFF Jenkins, Christina Jolene, 44, domestic assault, Oct. 10, Deputy Summers.
Moraites, Rex Eugene, 52, domestic battery, Oct. 12, Deputy French.
MORGANTOWN POLICE Barber III, Samuel Deshon, 20, possession with intent, Oct. 11, Officer Mayle.
Cabral, Gabriella Sennica, 29, domestic battery or domestic assault — 2nd offense, Oct. 13, Officer Stajnrajh.
Lanham, Jacob Brice, 31, domestic assault, Oct. 14, Officer Bittner.
Mayle, Zachary David, 34, brandishing, obstructing, assault on a government employee, Oct. 13, Officer Bridge.
McCartney, Ciarra, 22, unlawful taking of a vehicle, Oct. 15, Officer Meador.
STAR CITY POLICE Hardman, Calum, 22, violation of protective order — 2nd offense, domestic battery, child neglect creating risk of injury, interference with emergency services, Oct. 13, Chief Colebank.
UNIVERSITY POLICE Rogers, Cornell Ricardo, obstructing, Oct. 12, Officer Warnick.
DUI RELATED Debiase III, William Louis, 46, driving while license revoked for DUI, Oct. 10, Trooper Anglin.
Cunningham, Ryan Scott, 39, driving while license revoked for DUI, Oct. 13, Officer Freeburn.
Jordan, Germaine, 46, DUI — 2nd offense, domestic battery, Oct. 15, Trooper Little III.
Safko, Gregory E., 58, driving while impaired, Oct. 16, Deputy Greenawalt.
Southern, Lucas William, DUI, destruction of property, Oct. 12, Trooper Anglin.