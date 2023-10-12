AREA ARRESTS
Oct. 11—MON SHERIFF Areford, Christopher, 36, domestic battery, Oct. 3, Deputy Broker.
Ely, Craig A., 44, stalking, violation of protective order, Oct. 3, Deputy Watkins.
Friend, Daniel Lee, 24, domestic assault, person prohibited from possessing firearms, Oct. 9, Deputy French.
Pechinko, Felecia Marie, 26, possession, Oct. 9, Deputy Martin Jr.
Sutton, John David, 48, domestic battery or domestic assault — 2nd offense, domestic assault, Oct. 3, Deputy Summers.
Wiggins, David, 63, harassment, Oct. 6, Deputy French.
MORGANTOWN POLICE Mayle, Suzanna Christine, 51, shoplifting — 3rd offense, Oct. 8, Officer Failinger.
Williams, James, 61, domestic battery or domestic assault — 3rd offense, Oct. 7, Officer Stajnrajh.
STAR CITY POLICE Hamlin, Matthew Hunter, 20, possession with intent, Oct. 4, Officer Li.
UNIVERSITY POLICE Clark, Stephanie L., 39, receiving /transferring stolen goods, Sept. 30. Officer Moll.
Overfield IV, James William, 27, harassment, Sept. 15, battery, Sept. 23, stalking, Oct. 2, Officer Lafollette.
STATE TROOPERS Braham, Gregory William, 55, driving while license revoked for DUI, vehicle insurance, improper registration, Oct. 9, Trooper Anglin.
Dinkenberger, Amanda S., 38, two counts possession, Oct. 2, Trooper Boggs.
McCoy, Dennis, 59, failure to register, Sept. 29, Trooper Anglin.
Purtee, Jamie Lee, 32, possession, Oct. 6, Trooper Boggs.
Richardson, Zachary Harper, 38, violation of protective order, trespassing, obstructing, Oct. 6, Trooper Roach.
DUI RELATED Bissett, Charles T., 41, driving while license revoked for DUI, Sept. 24, Deputy King.
Giuffrida, Sabrina, 35, driving while impaired, Oct. 9, Deputy Thompson.
Hall, James C., 44, DUI — 3rd or subsequent, Oct. 3, Trooper Little III.
Perez, Fidel, 37, driving while license revoked for DUI, DUI, Oct. 8, Deputy Mongold.
Strosnider, James R., 35, DUI, Oct. 3, Deputy Greenawalt.