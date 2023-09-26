Area Arrests
Sep. 25—MON SHERIFF Jones, Kevin Rashad, 42, strangulation, person prohibited from possessing firearms, Sept. 20, Deputy Cunningham.
Costello, James Robert, 41, possession, Sept. 23, Deputy Thompson.
Osborne, Jonathon Wayn, 53, possession, Sept. 23, Deputy Thompson.
MORGANTOWN POLICE Doman, Dusty James, 35, possession with intent, Sept. 20, Officer Judy.
Baldwin Hoobler, Trevor, 28, possession, Sept. 20, Officer Judy.
UNIVERSITY POLICE Berry, Luke Vaughn, 19, public intoxication, underage drinking, obstructing, Sept. 23, Officer Bukrim.
Kelly, Colin Edward, 18, underage drinking, unlawful use of license or nonoperator's identification, Sept. 23, Officer Lowman.
Lacascia, Patrick David, 20, underage drinking, disorderly conduct, Sept. 23, Officer Runyan.
DUI REALTED Dubose, Melissa, 45, driving while license revoked for DUI, Sept. 19, Deputy Broker.
Franklin, Steven Shane, 51, DUI — 3rd or subsequent, Sept. 22, Deputy Cunningham.
Marks, Janna Jo, 56, DWI, Sept. 21, Trooper Anglin.