AREA ARRESTS
Mar. 27—MON SHERIFF Slider, Joey Alan, 46, person prohibited from possessing firearms, March 26, Deputy Neff.
MORGANTOWN POLICE Conrad II, John Eldon, 38, domestic assault, destruction of property, March 23, Officer Helms.
Dietz, Sandra L., 51, possession, March 21, Officer Mayle.
Rowley, Robert C., 29, domestic assault, March 24, Officer Moore.
STATE POLICE Riddell, Stephen Nicholas, 33, domestic assault, March 21, Trooper Little III.
DUI RELATED Chase, Dennis R., 40, driving while license revoked — DUI, March 20, Trooper Merkich III.
Brown, Jamal, 27, DUI — 2nd offense, possession, refusal to give fingerprints, driving while license revoked — DUI, March 23, Officer Breakiron.
Lucas Jr., Jimmy David, 56, driving while license revoked — DUI, March 23, Deputy Thompson.
Broughton, Todd Avis, 48, DUI — 3rd or subsequent, March 25, Officer Mayle.
Mayen, Juan P., 39, driving while impaired, possession, March 26, Officer Cather.
McNaughton, Jonathan, driving while impaired, March 17, Trooper Barnette.
Trentini, Richard B., 58, driving under the influence of controlled substances or drugs, March 27, Deputy Greenwalt.
Wandrisco, Joseph Bernar, 20, driving while impaired, March 24, Officer Lowman.