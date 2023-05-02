AREA ARRESTS
May 1—MON SHERIFF Day Jr, Donald Ray, domestic battery, April 17, Deputy Kohler.
Pyles, Michael C., 25, domestic battery, April 19, Deputy Bradford.
Poe, Andrew Scott, 30, domestic battery, domestic assault, April 21, Deputy Broker.
Price, Robin, 40, domestic battery, April 25, Deputy Broker.
Sojol, MD Sazzadul I, interfering with emergency services, domestic assault, April 30, Deputy Thompson.
MORGANTOWN POLICE Watson, Tommy John, 43, illegal entry, two counts indecent exposure, April 25, Officer Shade, Officer Bradford.
Smith, Shaun A., 41, domestic assault, April 25, Officer Bradford.
WESTOVER POLICE Merrifield, Zacklyn Lee, 29, possession, April 24, Officer Cather.
Dillon, Ashley J., 31, possession, fleeing, April 24, Officer Cather.
DUI RELATED Boone, Jataya, 19, DUI, April 19, Deputy Cunningham.
Conrad, Clayton John, 39, driving while impaired, April 23, Deputy Mongold.
Shirk, April D., 42, DUI, April 21, Trooper Marra.
Willis, Nathan Ryan, 24, DUI — 2nd offense, driving while license revoked — DUI, April 22, Officer Yankulic.
Yoney, James Allen, 58, driving while impaired, May 1, Deputy Thompson.