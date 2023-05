AREA ARRESTS

May 30—MON SHERIFF Sanchez, Jose Manuel, 35, assault on a government employee, two counts assault, domestic battery, domestic assault, refusal to provide fingerprints, May 11, Deputy French.

Maxon, Jack, 61, domestic battery, May 13, Deputy Bradford.

Higdon, Alec David, 30, strangulation, May 16, Deputy Ruscello.

Bane, Jeffrey Brian, 48, obstructing, May 16, Deputy Lough.

Bullock, Samir, 26, domestic assault, obstructing, May 15, Deputy Watkins.

Holbert, Codie Alan, threatening a terroristic act, May 19, Deputy Martin Jr.

Barbour, Kristen S., 43, domestic battery, May 21, Deputy French.

Edgell, Matthew L., 47, domestic battery, domestic assault, May 27, Deputy Rose.

Keith, Jordan L., 19, carrying a deadly weapon without a license, May 27, Deputy Greenawalt.

Lorenz, Christina Larea, 37, domestic battery, May 29, Deputy Nabors.

Matz, Elias Matthew, 32, battery on a government employee, obstructing officers, possession, May 24, Deputy Thompson.

Otts, Jayson, 46, domestic battery or domestic assault — 2nd offense, harassment, May 25, Deputy Summers.

Reynolds, William Caro, 27, domestic battery, May 29, Deputy Mongold.

Sigley, James Patrick, 30, domestic battery or domestic assault — 2nd offense, destruction of property, May 20, Deputy Lough.

Stout, Collin Eugene, 21, two counts domestic battery, refusing fingerprints, May 19, Deputy Cunningham.

MORGANTOWN POLICE Mercer, Jada Mackenzie, 19, violation of personal safety order — 1st offense, April 28, Officer Nuzum.

Ingham, Malone Jeremiah, 21, obstructing, May 27, Officer Foster.

Rhodes, Daniel, 39, possession, May 29, Officer Mayle.

Tustin, David William, 24, domestic battery, May 22, Officer Yankulic.

WESTOVER POLICE Turner, Lester, 34, domestic assault, May 10, Deputy Chief Carl.

Parker, Shadawn Nikia, child neglect — 1st offense, May 13, Officer Moore.

McDaniel, Cody Ethan, 33, harassment, May 22, Officer Carver.

STATE POLICE Bennett, Zackery J., 37, false evidence or forgery of title /registration, May 18, Trooper Little III.

Caraballo, Rachel Kay, 48, domestic battery, May 10, Trooper Schlobohm.

Radcliffe, Isaac T., 23, brandishing deadly weapon, May 10, Trooper Maidens.

Poling, Alan Christopher, 45, grand larceny, fleeing with reckless indifference, May 17, Trooper Barnette.

Fischer, Lysandra E., fleeing, interference with law enforcement, possession, May 22, Trooper Anglin.

MON METRO DRUG TASK FORCE Carr, Lattrel Dante, 49, possession with intent, May 18, Officer Wood.

DUI RELATED High Jr., Joseph E., 53, revoked — DUI, May 12, Deputy Ward.

Myers, Walter G., 44, driving while impaired, driving while license revoked — DUI, May 13, Deputy Ward.

Kramer, Kyle Arlington, 23, driving while license revoked — DUI, May 14, Officer Moore.

Oketch, Oliver, 32, driving while impaired, May 14, Deputy King.

Sanchez, Hugo, 25, driving while impaired, no vehicle insurance, no driver's license, May 13, Deputy Watson.

Bowman, James E., 79, DUI — 3rd or subsequent, May 23, Officer Gannon.

Obrad Jr, Chester Arthur, 49, driving while license revoked — DUI, May 21, Deputy Martin Jr.

Rodriguez, Jose Balbino, 35, DUI — 3rd or subsequent, May 27, Deputy French.

Annicchairico IV, Joseph M., 25, driving while impaired, May 27, Trooper Smith.

Dalton, Dakota Tylor, 27, driving while impaired, May 21, Deputy Lough.

Foyles, Bryce A., 21, knowingly permitting DUI, May 21, Deputy Lough.

Oleska, Jeffrey R., 62, driving while impaired, May 19, Trooper Little III.

Parker, Khaliea Latrice, 30, driving while impaired, no license, unsafe or improperly equipped vehicle, May 28, Deputy Ward.

Ramsey, Wesley, 37, driving while impaired, possession, May 27, Officer Mayle.

Sullenberger, Jordan M., 32, DUI, May 23, Deputy Cunningham.