AREA ARRESTS

Jul. 19—MON SHERIFFS Triplett, Markita Janese, 26, malicious assault, strangulation, July 5, Deputy Cunningham.

Strosnider, Charles James, 51, possession, July 7, Deputy Hall.

Casteel, Jamie S., 42, domestic battery or domestic assault — 2nd offense, July 13, Deputy Watkins.

Green, Daulton, 29, domestic battery, July 17, Deputy Kohler.

Owings IV, Wayne Thomas, 34, domestic battery, July 14, Deputy French.

Swaney, Roberta Nicole, 45, obstructing, assault on a government representative, July 19, Deputy Bradford.

Wagner, Beverly Michelle, 57, possession, June 28, Deputy Rose.

MORGANTOWN POLICE Alexander, Lamont, 39, possession, July 12, Officer Bittner.

Barlow, Anthony, 33, malicious assault, July 5, Officer Trump.

Mclendon, Deston Alexander, 21, possession, July 7, Officer Moore.

Gaborko, Scott, battery, July 2, Officer Bernosky.

Mills, Howard Jack, 20, domestic battery, underage drinking, public intoxication, using false identification, July 8, Officer Mayle.

GRANVILLE POLICE Nicoue, Jean Eudes Jordan K., receiving or transferring stolen vehicle, July 15, Officer Freeburn.

STAR CITY POLICE Casper, James M., 32, domestic assault, July 14, Officer Li.

WESTOVER POLICE Swithenbank, David Paul, 29, shoplifting — 3rd offense, July 2, Officer Brewer.

Hurley, Devin Robert, 31, domestic assault, July 18, Officer Brewer.

STATE POLICE Cosner, Aaron S., 27, strangulation, July 7, Trooper Barnette.

Lopez, Frank, 49, violation of protective order, July 8, Trooper Little III.

Riggleman, Robert S., 38, two counts possession, driving while license is suspended, no vehicle registration, no vehicle insurance, July 10, Trooper Merkich III.

Samples, Bryan Matthew, 52, domestic battery, domestic assault, July 7, Trooper Sternart.

Wheeler, Joshua Wayne, 29, possession, violation of a protective order, July 16, Trooper Little III.

DUI RELATED Baker, Cheyenne T., 24, driving while impaired, July 4, Deputy Thompson.

Salisbury, Cody Alan, 33, driving while impaired, July 4, Deputy Rose.

Bradley, Jon-Taylor E., 29, driving while impaired, July 7, Deputy Mongold.

Conteh, Allan Brima, 25, DUI, accidents involving damage to vehicles, July 14, Trooper Little III.

Harris Jr., William F., 34, driving while impaired, July 10, Deputy Burks.

Lemley, Jason, 51, possession, driving while impaired, July 12, Deputy Ambrose.

Toothman, Joseph Michael, 24, DUI — 2nd offense, July 9, Deputy Neff.

White III, Dana A., 27, driving while license revoked for DUI, July 19, Officer Gmiter.