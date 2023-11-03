AREA ARRESTS
Nov. 2—MON SHERIFF Auvil, Christina Marie, domestic battery, Oct. 26, Deputy Bradford.
Corbin Jr., Paul J., 46, domestic assault, Oct. 29, Deputy King.
Lyons, Courtney, 37, driving while license revoked for DUI, possession, Oct. 30, Deputy Rose.
Stanley, Donald, 20, fleeing, violation of protective order, Oct. 28, Deputy Martin Jr.
MORGANTOWN POLICE Shehan, Peyton Tyler, 22, strangulation, Oct. 30, Officer Starsick.
Conner, Angel K., 47, possession, shoplifting, Oct. 13, Officer Hull.
UNIVERSITY POLICE Wilfong, Robert Charles, 49, public intoxication, trespassing, Oct. 27, Officer Warnick.
STATE POLICE Riley, Jeffrey, 60, false or inaccurate sex offender registration, Oct. 27, Trooper Anglin.
DUI RELATED Hunt Jr., Larry Wayne, 45, driving while license revoked for DUI, no vehicle insurance, improper vehicle registration, no vehicle inspection, Oct. 30, Trooper Anglin.
Kerns, Rex Jefferson, 64, driving while license revoked for DUI, Oct. 29, Deputy Watkins.
Cohen, Keith, 42, DUI, Nov. 1, Deputy Cunningham.