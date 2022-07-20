AREA ARRESTS

The Daily Beast

Twitter/Benjamin CrumpThe family of a Black man gunned down by San Bernardino police are demanding the officers involved be charged for shooting him in the back as he ran away.San Bernardino cops have asked their community to withhold judgment after security footage circulated of officers fatally shooting 23-year-old Robert Adams, claiming the video “fails to provide any details or context as to what occurred in the incident.”For Adams’ family, however, the video tells the whole story: An office