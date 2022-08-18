AREA ARRESTS
Aug. 17—MORGANTOWN POLICE Hairston, Jamall R., 29, domestic battery or assault — 3rd offense, Aug. 15, Officer Helms.
Strozier II, Darrell Carlton, 28, strangulation, Aug. 13, Officer Nuzum.
WVU POLICE Adkins, Grayson Oliver, 19, possession, Aug. 11, Officer Cleveland.
MON SHERIFF'S Gallo, Michelle Denise, 54, possession, Aug. 6, Deputy Kuretza.
Shaffer, Thomas Ryan, 31, possession with intent, Aug. 16, Deputy Ward.
Bhatia, Sanjay, 58, leaving scene of accident involving injury or death, Aug. 10, Deputy Morgan.
Wade, Jennifer, 28, possession, Aug. 6, Deputy Hall.
WESTOVER POLICE Morales, Josefina, 24, driving while impaired, Aug. 17, Officer Cather.
Switalski Jr., Gregory, 45, driving while license revoked — DUI, Aug. 16, Trooper Wood.