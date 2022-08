AREA ARRESTS

Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters) -The long-time financial chief of former President Donald Trump's namesake real estate company is expected to plead guilty in New York on Thursday in a tax fraud case, a person familiar with matter said. Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg could be required to testify against the company, which is also charged in the case, the person said. A spokeswoman for the Manhattan District Attorney's office, which is prosecuting the case, declined to comment, as did a lawyer for Weisselberg and a spokeswoman for the Trump Organization.