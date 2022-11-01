AREA ARRESTS
Oct. 31—MON SHERIFF Harris, Marcus A., 47, strangulation, Oct. 23, Deputy Watkins.
Hunn, Jeffrey W., 35, domestic battery, Oct. 25, Deputy Bradford.
Rowe, Seth Allen, 29, grand larceny, three counts obtaining money by false pretenses, Oct. 26, Deputy Morgan.
Dawson, Charles Lee, 60, misdemeanor violation of protective order, Oct. 27, Deputy Hall.
Fischer, Travis John, 31, indecent exposure, disorderly conduct, obstructing, public intoxication, Oct. 30, Deputy King.
Stephenson, Crystal J., 41, misdemeanor violation of protective order, Oct. 29, Deputy Broker.
GRANVILLE POLICE Files, Tyrese, 23, brandishing, Oct. 25, Officer Groves.
Burton, Kaitlin, 25, obstructing, Oct. 29, Officer Freeburn.
MORGANTOWN POLICE Dudley III, Charles Earl, 33, two counts possession with intent, Oct. 27, Officer Caldwell.
Bryant, Sintrell Ambrose, 25, obstructing, possession, Oct. 29, Officer Arthurs.
UNIVERSITY POLICE Riley, Kevin Wilson, 18, possession with intent, Oct. 25, Deputy Wright.
DUI RELATED Dalton, Dylan Allen, 28, obstructing, reckless driving, speeding, driving while license revoked — DUI, improper registration, no insurance, Oct. 24, Trooper Wood.
Atcherson, Damel, 28, driving while impaired, possession, domestic battery, unlawful restraint, stalking, Oct. 28, Deputy Mongold.
Burch, Thomas, 62, driving while impaired, Oct. 28, Deputy Alexander.
Lehman, Raymond Harvey, 42, 3rd offense driving while license revoked — DUI, Oct. 29, Officer Laneve.
Clutter, Christopher Aaron, 33, driving while impaired, Oct. 29, Deputy Hall.
Holepit, Michael W., 40, DUI, Oct. 29, Trooper Marra.