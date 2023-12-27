AREA ARRESTS
Dec. 26—MON SHERIFF Swiger, Gerald Allen, 39, domestic battery, Dec. 25, Deputy French.
Holland, Jordan Keith, domestic battery, Dec. 19, Deputy Martin Jr.
MORGANTOWN POLICE Smith, Austin K., 19, violation of personal safety order, Dec. 20, Officer Starsick.
GRANVILLE POLICE Sutherland, Andrew Michael-Lee, 27, grand larceny, Dec. 19, Officer Huyett.
WESTOVER POLICE Alexander, Caitlyn Mariah, 27, driving while license revoked, possession, disorderly conduct, obstructing, Dec. 19, Officer Brewer.
STATE POLICE George Jr, James Louise, 42, providing false or inaccurate sex offender information, two counts providing false or inaccurate sex offender information — 2nd offense, Dec. 18, Trooper Roach.
Carpenter, Andrew Chad, 37, domestic battery, interference, Dec. 21, Trooper Barnette.
Krushansky, Marcus K., 35, malicious or unlawful assault, simple assault, Dec. 21, Trooper Merkich III.
Marks, Michael David, 45, public intoxication, obstruction, possession, Trooper Anglin.
DUI RELATED Kight, David Justin, 40, DUI, Dec. 19, Officer Stajnrajh.