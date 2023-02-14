AREA ARRESTS
Feb. 13—GRANVILLE POLICE Finch, Joshua Paul, 31, shoplifting, Feb. 5, Manley.
STATE POLICE Hines, Melissa A., 43, grand larceny, Jan. 27, Trooper Barnette.
Sypolt Jr., Gerald Wayne, 45, fleeing with reckless indifference, Feb. 9, Trooper Marra.
McCoy, Nimrod J., 46, failure to register or provide notice if changes, Feb. 11, Trooper Marra.
Tinney, Steven Randall, 41, domestic battery or domestic assault — 3rd offense, Jan. 10, Trooper Smith.
STAR CITY POLICE Shumate, Joseph W., 35, fleeing with reckless indifference, Feb. 3, Officer Hunt.
Patten, George Anthony, 32, embezzlement, depriving money, goods, property under fraudulent pretenses, Jan. 27, Trooper Smith.
Wright, Randi Gail, 40, possession, Feb. 9, Officer Hunt.
MON SHERIFF Pyles, Michael C., 25, domestic assault, Feb. 7, Deputy Ruscello.
Darling III, Eugene J., 39, possession, Feb. 7, Deputy Greenwalt.
Hodgkins, Kyra, 25, two counts possession, Feb. 8, Deputy Olesh.
MORGANTOWN POLICE Staatz, Mariah A., 30, concealment or removal of minor child from custodian or person entitled to visitation, Feb. 5, Officer Shade.
Limberick, Brandon, first degree robbery, malicious assault, Jan. 21, Officer Viola.
Nestor, Abigail, conspiracy, Jan. 21, Officer Viola.
Richardson, Gabrielle D., 21, domestic assault, Feb. 10, Officer Murphy.
Shirley, Paul Spencer, 23, domestic battery, Feb. 11, Officer Mayle.
MON METRO DRUG TASK FORCE Taylor, Bobby, possession with intent, April 19, 2021, Sgt. Slagle.
DUI RELATED Hodgkins, Kyra, 25, driving while impaired, Feb. 12, Deputy Watkins.
Sink, Robert Clair, 30, improper use of registration, driving while license revoked — DUI, no insurance, Feb. 11, Trooper Marra.