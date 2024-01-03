AREA ARRESTS
Jan. 2—MON COUNTY SHERIFF Robles, Jason Henry, 24, strangulation, Dec. 24, Deputy Rose.
Blosser, Nathaniel Zachary, 33, destruction of property, domestic assault, Dec. 25, Deputy Watkins.
Tubolino, Mariana Steven, 63, domestic assault or domestic battery — 2nd offense, Dec. 25, Deputy Greenawalt.
Dorsey, Kordell Thomas, 25, violation of protective order, Dec. 27, Deputy Ruscello.
MORGANTOWN POLICE Atkins, Trinidy Clouis, 26, breaking and entering-non residence, Dec. 30, Officer Boyles.
Hyde, Daniel Ray, 30, shoplifting, Dec. 29, Officer Hull.
Lyons, Allison Rhae, 27, shoplifting, Dec. 29, Officer Hull.
Taylor, Khalil Malik, 44, domestic battery, Dec. 27, Officer Mayle.
STAR CITY POLICE Picado-Meza, Salomon, 26, violation of protective order, Dec. 23, Officer Layton.
Zyznewsky, Bohdan, 39, shoplifting, motor vehicle tampering, Dec. 27, Officer Gamble.
Statler, Kennedy Ann, 59, domestic assault, Dec. 28, Officer Li.
MON METRO DRUG TASK FORCE Brock, Jacquan M., 26, possession with intent, Dec. 27, Sergeant Slagle.
STATE POLICE Cruz, Cesar Melchor, domestic battery, domestic assault, refusing fingerprints, Dec. 29, Trooper Merkich.
Rivers, Brendan P., 51, indecent exposure, obstruction, public intoxication, Dec. 31, Trooper Anglin.
DUI RELATED Hooton, Jarod Scott, 34, possession, DUI, Dec. 29, Officer Bittner.
Stone, Jaidon Cole, 19, DUI, Dec. 31, Officer Cather.