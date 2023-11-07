AREA ARRESTS
Nov. 6—MON SHERIFFS Rutledge, Dominique A., 34, domestic battery, domestic assault, Nov. 4, Deputy Summers.
MORGANTOWN POLICE Klobchar, David William, 44, five counts breaking and entering, Aug. 16, Sept. 8, Sept. 20, Oct. 23, Oct. 29, Officer Moore.
Sheff Jr., Ronnie Eugene, 40, receiving or transferring stolen vehicle, Nov. 2, Officer Nuzum.
Terry, Roger Allen, 54, possession, Nov. 4, Officer Stajnrajh.
UNIVERSITY POLICE McDonald, Michael Anthony, 19, possession, Nov. 4, Officer Smith.
DUI RELATED Cohen, Keith, 42, DUI, Nov. 1, Deputy Cunningham.
Cole, Jason Andrew, 23, DUI, Nov. 4, Officer Wright II.
Flowers, Zachary, 27, driving while license revoked for DUI, Nov. 2, Deputy Thompson.
McHenry, Clarkson, DUI, Nov. 4, Officer Freeburn.
Mosby Jr., William B., 40, DUI — 2nd offense, Nov. 5, Deputy Greenwalt.
Riggleman, Pearl, 52, driving while license revoked for DUI, Nov. 2, Trooper Anglin.
Savage, Justin Wesley, 21, possession, Nov. 4, Officer Stajnrajh.