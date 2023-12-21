AREA ARRESTS
Dec. 20—MON SHERIFF Yancey, Justin Xavier, 31, strangulation, Dec. 10, Deputy Thompson.
Hager, Bryan, 37, domestic battery, Dec. 13, Deputy Thompson.
Jobes, Charles, 33, obstructing, domestic battery, Dec. 13, Deputy Thompson.
Kennach, Emily Kuinitasi, 21, domestic assault, Dec. 16, Deputy Neff.
Zheng, Jenny, 63, obstructing with threats of harm, Dec. 15, Deputy Thompson.
MORGANTOWN POLICE Wynder, Kyle, 36, domestic battery, Dec. 13, Officer Mayle.
DUI RELATED Smith, Kyle, 36, driving while license revoked for DUI, Dec. 12, Deputy Martin Jr.
Campbell, Jonathan Michael, 32, driving while license revoked for DUI, Dec. 16, Trooper Anglin.
Davidson, Drew Marcell Michael, 23, DUI, Dec. 17, Officer Cather.
Phares IV, Benjamin Harrison, 36, DUI, Dec. 16, Officer Shade.