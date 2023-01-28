AREA ARRESTS
Jan. 27—MON SHERIFF Tennant, Derrick Wayne, 29, possession, Jan. 21, Deputy Hall.
Thompson, Bradley, 39, two counts domestic assault, domestic battery, possession, Jan. 26, Deputy Neff.
MORGANTOWN POLICE King, Tia, 31, shoplifting — 3rd offense, Jan. 24, Officer Basinger.
STATE POLICE McCormick, Donald Lee, 52, child abuse resulting in injury, Jan. 13, Trooper Marra.
Lusk, Shawn David, 45, first degree sexual assault, sexual abuse by a parent or guardian, July 7, Trooper Whited.
DUI RELATED Friend, Willie, 46 driving while license revoked — DUI, Dec. 28, Trooper Schlobohm.
Hercules, Jesse Thomas, 31, driving while license revoked — DUI, Dec. 31, Trooper Marra.
Taylor, Anwar, 40, driving while impaired, Jan. 24, Officer Cather.