AREA ARRESTS
Feb. 15—MON SHERIFF Louk, Jeannie, 58, two counts domestic battery, Feb. 6, Deputy Bradford.
Chisler, Ernest E., 65, destruction of property, Feb. 7, Deputy Summers.
Bell, Hayley R., two counts domestic battery, obstruction, battery on a government employee, assault of a government employee, Feb. 7, Deputy Kuretza.
GRANVILLE POLICE Hailey, Joseph, 46, two counts battery, battery on a government representative, disorderly conduct, public intoxication, trespassing, refusing fingerprints, Feb. 7, Officer Huyett.
WESTOVER POLICE Scott, Timothy Joseph, 35, burglary, stalking Feb. 7, Officer Scott.
Dolce, Elizabeth M., 52, battery, Feb. 9, Officer Clingerman.
STATE POLICE Stringer, Corrithian, 35, false or inaccurate sex offender registration, Feb. 8, Trooper Sternart.
Thorne, Dean Erick, 62, violation of protective order, Feb. 9, Trooper Roach.
DUI RELATED Armstrong, Ismaili, 50, DUI, Feb. 6, Officer Brewer.
Waddell, Richard, 49, DUI — 2nd offense, Feb. 6, Deputy Rose.
Ratliff, Joshua Roylee, 31, DUI — 3rd or subsequent offense, Feb. 8, Officer Bittner.
Carder, John F., 59, DUI, Feb. 10, Deputy Bradford.
Auguste, Frantzy, 33, DUI, Feb. 9, Deputy Gmiter.
Panrell, Stefan Allen, 45, impaired driving with a minor, child neglect, Feb. 8, Officer Mayle.
Linger II, Christopher Allan, 29, driving while license revoked for DUI, failure to maintain vehicle insurance, driving too fast for road conditions, Feb. 12, Officer Carver.
Smith, Kyle, 29, driving while license revoked for DUI, no proof of vehicle insurance, possession, seat belt violation, Feb. 11, Officer Carver.