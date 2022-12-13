AREA ARRESTS
Dec. 12—MORGANTOWN POLICE Paugh, Larry Allen, 31, burglary, Dec. 5, Officer Laneve.
MON SHERIFFS Hare, Matthew A., 44, person prohibited from possessing firearms, Dec. 5, Deputy Hall.
Kiger, Christopher Lee, 40, possession, Nov. 20, Deputy Hall.
Benton, Denita, 42, burglary, Nov. 26, Deputy Alexander.
Nestor, Jason, destruction of property, Nov. 30, Deputy Morgan.
Davis, Brandon, 24, two counts possession, Dec. 7, Deputy Kohler.
Essex, Charles, 39, domestic battery, domestic assault, Dec. 7, Deputy Kohler.
King, Tia, 31, possession, Dec. 7, Deputy Kohler.
Meredith, Anthony J., 41, fleeing, Dec. 7, Deputy Hunn.
Pechinko, Felicia M., 25, two counts possession, obstructing, Dec. 7, Deputy Hunn.
Cutright, Rodney P., 53, domestic assault, Dec. 12, Deputy Kohler.
Guthrie, Eric L., 40, domestic assault, Dec. 11, Deputy King.
STAR CITY POLICE Barb, Norman Patrick, 39, possession with intent, conspiracy, Dec. 9, Officer Hunt.
Ponceroff, Jenny Jean, 37, possession with intent, conspiracy, Dec. 9, Officer Hunt.
GRANVILLE POLICE Moore, Jose Daniel Sous, 31, violation of protective order, Dec. 9, Officer Freeburn.
WESTOVER POLICE Salisbury, Justine, shoplifting — 3rd offense, Dec. 1, Officer Mankins.
Swithenbank, David Paul, 28, domestic battery, Dec. 10, Officer Cather.
STATE POLICE Goines, Jessica Marie, 35, violation of protective order, Dec. 6, Trooper Wood.
DUI RELATED Brown, Kevin James, 36, driving while license revoked — DUI, Dec. 5, Trooper Marra.
Livingstone, Keith, 30, driving while impaired, Dec. 5, Officer Cather.
Mayhew, Brian Patrick, 56, driving while impaired, obstructing, Dec. 9, Trooper Marra.
Swanger, Robert Wesley, 47, driving under the influence of controlled substances, Dec. 10, Deputy Neff.