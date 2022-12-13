AREA ARRESTS

The Daily Beast

Joe Raedle/GettyFormer President Donald Trump’s clumsy attempt to halt the FBI investigation into the way he hoarded classified documents at Mar-a-Lago has reached its inevitable end, crashing in flames and taking with it the reputation of a young and inexperienced federal judge he appointed in his final days at the White House.On Monday morning, U.S. District Judge Aileen M. Cannon followed orders handed down from a federal appellate court and dismissed the lawsuit in its entirety.The case, whi