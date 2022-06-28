AREA ARRESTS
Jun. 28—MON SHERIFF'S Holbert, Joel, 36, destruction of property, violation of protective order, June 24, Deputy Bradford.
Paugh, Larry Allen, 30, two counts assault, June 26, Deputy Bradford.
MORGANTOWN POLICE Spade, Candice Renee, 50, cruelty to animals, June 21, Officer Nuzum.
WESTOVER POLICE Augmon III, Charles, 30, obstructing, June 13, Officer Cather.
GRANVILLE POLICE Martines, Kara Nicole, 27, possession with intent, June 24, Officer Manley.
Self, Timothy Shane, 36, shoplifting — 3rd offense, June 22, Officer Huyett.
STATE POLICE Whitehair, Joshua Welty, 33, attempting to commit burglary, June 24, Trooper Barnette.
Riffle, Anna Marie, 38, domestic battery, June 25, Trooper Sternart.
Ron, June Marie, 47, obstructing, interfering with officers, June 24, Trooper Barnette.
Smith, Joseph Franklin, 55, domestic battery, June 25, Trooper Sternart.
Richie, John P., 36, domestic assault, June 15, Trooper Barnette.
DUI RELATED Black, Justin D., 43, driving while license revoked — DUI, June 26, Officer Cather.
Shriver, Caleb Scott, 20, DUI — under 21 yrs, June 25, Trooper Smith.
McDaniel, Megan, 40, driving while license revoked — DUI, June 14, Deputy Watkins.
Wright, Mark, 64, driving while impaired, June 21, Officer Cather.
Uphold, Kevin Lee, driving while license revoked — DUI, June 23, Officer Yankulic.