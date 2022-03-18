AREA ARRESTS
Mar. 18—MORGANTOWN POLICE Shaffer, Kyle Warren, 25, of Kingwood, escape or attempt to escape custody, March 14, Officer France.
Harper, Chanel Marie, 37, of Morgantown, embezzlement, March 14, Officer Shade.
Garcia, Moises Tovar, 28, of Morgantown, domestic battery, March 16, Officer Moore.
Leftridge, Jeffery Randall, 52, of Morgantown, disorderly conduct, obstructing officers, public intoxication, possession, March 16, Officer Breakiron.
MON SHERIFF Tennant, Brandon K., 25, of Maidsville, destruction of property, violation of protective order, March 15, Deputy Thomas.
Dalton, Jesse, 21, of Morgantown, obstructing officers, possession, aiding escape, March 15, Deputy Kuretza.
Fuss, Eric Trenton, 51, of Morgantown, domestic assault, March 16, Deputy Hall.
Jones, Clarence E., 21, of Morgantown, domestic battery, March 16, Deputy Cunningham.
GRANVILLE POLICE Walter, Kyliene E., 21, of Dilliner, Pa, embezzlement, Feb. 6, Officer Colebank.
Ammons, Heather Marie, 33, of Clendenin, receiving stolen goods, possession, March 15, Officer Huyett.
STATE POLICE Tinney, Clara L., 34, of Morgantown, domestic assault, assault, March 16, Trooper Schlobohm.