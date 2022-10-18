AREA ARRESTS
Oct. 18—MON SHERIFF Hughes, Robert Joseph, 32, possession, Sept. 29, Deputy Hunn.
McCrobie, Audrey Elizabeth, 44, trespassing, Sept. 30, Deputy Thompson.
McCrobie, Steven Lynn, 50, trespassing, Sept. 30, Deputy Thompson.
Estle, Ashley Leann, 24, fraudulent use of credit cards, Oct. 15, Deputy Watkins.
Matthews, Sarah Grace, 34, shoplifting — 3rd offense, Oct. 16, Deputy Martin, Jr.
Pugh, Ethan Daniel, 28, two counts domestic assault, Oct. 16, Deputy Broker.
Wheeler, Travis James, 25, conspiracy, two counts possession, vehicle tampering, Oct. 15, Deputy Watkins.
STATE POLICE Lawson, Brandon Lee, 28, receiving or transferring stolen goods, Oct. 12, Trooper Wood.
Lawson, Brandon Lee, 28, receiving or transferring stolen goods, Oct. 12, Trooper Barnette.
Upole, Stephen L., 44, violation of personal safety order, Oct. 10, Trooper Wood.
Ware, Stephanie Dawn, 37, receiving or transferring stolen goods, Oct. 12, Trooper Barnette.
MORGANTOWN POLICE Wellman, Garrett Alexander, 21, possession with intent, July 16, Officer Mayle.
Negron, Javier, 47, illegal entry, Oct. 16, Officer Brun.
UNIVERSITY POLICE Burkhardt, Colton David, 24, domestic battery, Oct. 15, Officer Camden.
Canestraro, Mario Vincent, public intoxication, underage drinking, obstructing, disorderly conduct, refusing fingerprints, Oct. 13, Officer Wright II.
McGuirk, Tristen J., destruction of property, underage drinking, Oct. 13, Officer McRobie.
DUI RELATED Carpenter, Collin, driving while impaired, Oct. 14, Deputy King.