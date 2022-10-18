AREA ARRESTS

NextShark

A Chinese woman thought she was the victim of racism after receiving a letter from her alma mater addressed to a “Ms. Ching Chong,” but was shocked and relieved to learn the truth. Former University of Queensland student Sierra Chen took to the Facebook group UQ Stalkerspace, which is described as “a platform for discourse about University of Queensland campus life,” to share the letter she received from the university and to see if anyone could help her contact the addressee to verify whether the letter was sent maliciously. In her post, Chen said the contents of the letter were not unusual, but the name listed as the recipient concerned her, as “‘ChingChong’ is a racial discrimination word against [sic] Chinese.”