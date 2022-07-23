AREA ARRESTS
Jul. 23—WESTOVER POLICE Wetzel, Randall David, 35, domestic battery, July 19, Officer Cather.
MORGANTOWN POLICE Shepard, Reece Dillon, 31, wanton endangerment involving a firearm, person prohibited from possessing firearm, July 17, Officer Stallings.
Gibson, Cody Robert, 22, possession with intent, July 20, Officer Arthurs.
STATE POLICE Uphold, Heather Joyce, 40, identity theft, possession, June 20, Trooper Barnette.
Lawson, Jamie L., 38, domestic battery, July 21, Trooper Barnette.
MON SHERIFF Clendenin, Gerald Lee, 42, domestic assault, July 19, Deputy Alexander.
Stone, Autumn Lynn, 36, shoplifting, July 15, Deputy Kuretza.
Tucker, Robert J., 28, two counts obstructing, overtaking a school bus, no valid registration, no valid license, no valid insurance, July 20, Deputy Bradford.
DUI RELATED Riggleman Jr., Donnie Ray, 39, driving while license revoked — DUI 3rd offense, July 20, Officer Hunt.