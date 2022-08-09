AREA ARRESTS

The Daily Beast

FXWarning: This story contains descriptions of sexual abuse.Faye Yager was unable to protect her young daughter from being sexually abused by her father, and she responded by dedicating her life to creating an underground network for women striving to shield their kids from such heinous cruelty—work that brought the issue of incestuous rape and molestation of children into the national spotlight, and ostensibly saved numerous girls from danger. She was also a vigilante who believed that many of