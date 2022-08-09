AREA ARRESTS
Aug. 9—MORGANTOWN POLICE Self, Timothy Shane, 36, shoplifting — 3rd offense, Aug. 6, Officer Shade.
MON SHERIFF'S Daye, Irron, 44, domestic battery, Aug. 5, Deputy Hunn.
Smith, Roxanne MacHelle, 52, domestic battery, Aug. 6, Deputy Thompson.
Hamilton, Jessica, 36, grand larceny, Aug. 7, Deputy Ruscello.
Mercer, Trenton Lee, 19, burglary, Aug. 7, Deputy Schubert.
GRANVILLE POLICE Umpstead, Ian Elliot, 48, possession with intent, conspiracy, Aug. 7, Officer Manley.
WESTOVER POLICE Booth, Wallace Anthony, 29, two counts battery on a government employee, obstructing, Aug. 6, Officer Harmon.
Madden, Felisha, 32, domestic battery, Aug. 8, Officer Keeble.
DUI RELATED Mayfield, Tony Issac, 58, DUI, Aug. 6, Deputy Schubert.
Neal, Todd Alexander, 22, driving while impaired, Aug. 7, Deputy King.