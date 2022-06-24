AREA ARRESTS
Jun. 24—MON SHERIFF Artice, Walter Ray, 49, illegal entry, destruction of property, June 18, Deputy Broker.
Hudnall, Jeffery, 32, strangulation, June 20, Deputy Martin Jr.
Lumbano, Raymond Tito, 32, strangulation, May 30, Deputy Watkins.
Wineman, Dusty Lee, 41, burglary, June 11, Deputy Thompson.
Gamble, Marcus R., 51, violation of protective order, June 9, Deputy Broker.
STATE POLICE Kines, Katherine Clarabelle, 27, possession, obstructing, false information, April 8, Trooper Barnette.
McDonald, Robert Adam, 37, possession, May 29, Trooper Smith.
MORGANTOWN POLICE Honeycutt, Joshua, 30, domestic battery, June 18, Officer Yankulic.
DUI RELATED Cool, Genica Lynn, driving while impaired, possession, June 9, Trooper Smith.
Hilliard, Keith McCoy, 32, possession, driving while license revoked — DUI, Trooper Wood.
Patel, Tavish, 31, DUI — 2nd offense, driving while license revoked — DUI, June 12, Deputy Mongold.
Lang, Austin M., 24, driving while impaired, June 19, Deputy Schubert.
Sink, Robert, 29, driving while license revoked — DUI, June 18, Deputy Kuretza.