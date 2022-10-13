AREA ARRESTS
Oct. 13—MON SHERIFFS Hartley, Harry Lee, 51, wanton endangerment involving a firearm, Oct. 5, Deputy Bradford.
Ebaugh, Joshua J., 41, burglary, Oct. 11, Deputy Martin Jr.
Harshman, Joshua E., 32, possession, Oct. 8, Deputy Ward.
Nicholson, Gene Lewis, 40, domestic battery, Oct. 8, Deputy Alexander.
Sanders, Dillon McCoy, 33, assault, public intoxication, disorderly conduct, Oct. 8, Deputy Summers.
MORGANTOWN POLICE Gabriel-Zaharko, Bladen Skyler, 25, domestic battery, interference, Oct. 8, Officer Moore.
STATE POLICE McWilliams, Benjamin Lee, 47, receiving or transferring stolen goods, Oct. 9, Trooper Smith.
Burkhalter, Terry, 36, obstructing, interference w / officers, driving while license suspended or revoked, Oct. 7, Trooper Barnette.
DUI RELATED Cottrill, Heath S., 22, driving while impaired, Oct. 7, Deputy Cunningham.
Brown, Sydney, 21, DUI, Oct. 9, Deputy Alexander.
Cardona-Hernandez, Elias, 34, driving while impaired, Oct. 8, Deputy Watkins.
Morris, Desirae, driving while impaired, Oct. 9, Trooper McRobie.