AREA ARRESTS
May 17—MORGANTOWN POLICE Williams, Joshua, 27, battery, battery on government employee, May 11, Officer Michael. mpd Mayle, Megan S., 27, shoplifting first offense, May 13, Officer Mayle.
WESTOVER POLICE Gamble, Marcus R., 51, violation of protective order, May 13, Officer Cather.
MON SHERIFF'S Brown, Nathaniel J., 21, strangulation, May 13, Deputy Morgan.
Payne, Leslie, 22, fleeing or attempting to flee under the influence, May 14, Deputy Alexander.
Chambers, Dennis R., 33, possession, May 15, Deputy Neff.
Mullins, Douglas Edward, 49, obstructing, May 15, Deputy Alexander.
Vanover, Raygon M., 26, possession, illegal possession of firearms, May 13, Deputy Neff.
Gullatte, Desiree, 30, obstructing, refusal to give fingerprints, May 14, Deputy Mongold.
DUI RELATED Franks, Brandon, 30, fleeing or attempting to flee under the influence, May 14, Deputy Alexander.
Flores-Gonzalez, Enrique, 50, driving while impaired, drivers must be licensed, May 15, Trooper Wilson.
Harvey, Mark E., 34, driving license revoked — DUI, possession, May 14, Deputy Neff.
Knapp, Michael Lynn, 47, driving while license revoked — DUI, no vehicle insurance, improper evidence of registration, operation without certificate of inspection, May 14, Deputy Summers.
Leitner, Daniel, 22, DUI, May 13, Deputy Cunningham.