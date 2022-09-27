AREA ARRESTS
Sep. 27—UNIVERSITY POLICE King, Jacob Eastbourne, 18 destruction of property, refusing fingerprints, disorderly conduct, underage drinking, Sept. 23, Officer Cleveland.
MORGANTOWN POLICE Tennant, Bethany Anne, 22, domestic battery, Sept. 23, Officer Bittner.
GRANVILLE POLICE Rhome Jr., Thomas Russell, 35, domestic battery, Sept. 23, Officer Manley.
MON SHERIFF'S Lunsford, Nathaniel Page, 32, domestic battery, Sept. 23, Deputy Hall.
DUI RELATED Cottrell Jr., Franklin S., 55, DUI — 3rd or subsequent offense, Sept. 25, Deputy Mongold.
Harris, Bryan T., 23, DUI — 3rd or subsequent offense, Sept. 24, Deputy Mongold.