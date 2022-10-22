AREA ARRESTS
Oct. 22—MORGANTOWN POLICE Amos, Javonn Patrick, 22, strangulation, Oct. 17, Officer Behm.
MON SHERIFF'S Latiff, Cymbal, two counts obstructing, domestic battery, domestic assault, assault on a government employee, Oct. 19, Deputy Bradford.
STATE TROOPERS Smith, Jeffrey Jordan, 18, destruction of property, Oct. 16, Trooper Marra.
Failing, Spencer P., 19, fleeing from officers, Oct. 13, Trooper Baker.
GRANVILLE POLICE McCabe, Corey Andrew, 29, forgery of a public record, Aug. 10, Officer Hill.
DUI RELATED Huntley, Mark A., 59, driving under the influence of controlled substances, Oct. 16, Deputy Thompson.
Sawyer, Brison E., 28, DUI, DUI w /injury, no vehicle insurance, Oct. 18, Officer Failinger.