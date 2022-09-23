AREA ARRESTS
Sep. 23—MON SHERIFF Duke, Charles Thomas, 24, domestic assault, domestic battery or domestic assault — 2nd offense, Sept. 17, Deputy Watkins.
Griffin, Kendra M., 27, domestic battery, Sept. 18, Deputy Hall.
Cornman, Anthony Michael, 25, domestic battery, interfering with emergency services, Aug. 27, Deputy Schubert.
Reese, Arthur, 65, domestic battery, Sept. 20, Deputy Burks.
STATE POLICE Jenkins, Joseph, 50, domestic battery, illegal possession of firearms, Sept. 14, Trooper Schlobohm.
MORGANTOWN POLICE Mohamad, Zakariye, 27, obstructing, Sept. 18, Officer Laneve.
GRANVILLE POLICE Scaggs, Danielle, 29, grand larceny, Sept. 18, Officer Manley.
Weekly, Justin David, 30, grand larceny, Sept. 18, Officer Manley.
Grimm, Monica Lea, 34, shoplifting — 3rd offense, Sept. 20, Officer Propst.
WESTOVER POLICE Collins, Shawn M., 38, domestic battery, Sept. 20, Officer Cather.
UNIVERSITY POLICE Hill, Grant Anthony, possession, unlawful use of license, Sept. 14, Officer Vero.
Seidel, Thomas James, 23, possession, Sept. 17, Officer Smith.
DUI RELATED Hernandez, Brandy Vanessa, 22, driving while impaired, possession, Sept. 17, Officer Vero.
Johnson, Berit L., 19, DUI, Sept. 17, Officer Smith.
Ellison, Debra Louise, 51, DUI — 3rd or subsequent offense, Sept. 19, Officer Brown.