AREA ARRESTS

Oxygen

In the early morning hours of August 25, 2008, Linda Heidt, the matriarch of a prominent and well-respected Georgia family, placed a chilling 911 call. “Help. Please,” Linda struggled to tell an Effingham County 911 dispatcher, according to “Dateline: Secrets Uncovered,” airing Wednesdays at 8/7c on Oxygen. “What’s wrong?” the dispatcher said. “Gun,” Linda said. “Shot.” Through halting words, Linda was able to tell the dispatcher she had been shot in the face. Her husband Philip Heidt—a prominen