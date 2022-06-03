AREA ARRESTS
Jun. 3—MON SHERIFF'S Hess, Lucas Nathaniel, 30, domestic battery, May 25, Deputy Ward.
Lumbano, Raymond Tito, 32, strangulation, May 30, Deputy Watkins.
Kyer, Jason Ray, 38, domestic battery or assault — 3rd offense, May 31, Deputy Watkins.
Ashton, Alicia, 32, domestic assault, May 31, Deputy Watkins.
MORGANTOWN POLICE Powell, Nora Liana, 18, embezzlement, May 19, Officer Arthurs.
Foster, Jasen Anthony, 20, domestic battery, May 28, Officer Bittner.
Houston, Todd Matthew, 33, three counts possession, May 3, Officer Scott.
Zyznewsky, Bohdan, 37, violation of protective order, May 28, Officer Basinger.
Shugars, Rebecca, 34, shoplifting — 3rd offense, May 30, Officer France.
Herman, Adam, 28, possession with intent, May 22, Officer Bernosky.
Mclendon, Destin Alexander, 20, domestic battery, May 30, Officer Bittner.
STATE POLICE Rhoades, Ryan Beecher, 43, two counts possession, May 12, Trooper Wood.
DUI RELATED Palmer, Dustin T., 37, DUI — 2nd offense, accidents involving damage to vehicle, June 1, Trooper Schlobohm.
Hess, Ashley Evelyn, DUI w / a minor, April 25, Deputy Ward.
McCoy, Adam L., driving while impaired, April 24, Deputy Hall.
Pennington Jr., Gary Blake, 54, driving while license revoked — DUI, May 24, Deputy Morgan.
Vargas, Francisco Javier Bravo, DUI, May 30, Trooper Wood.
Haseleu, Amandaria D., 43, driving while license revoked — DUI, obstructing, May 30, Deputy Ambrose.