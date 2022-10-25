AREA ARRESTS
Oct. 25—MON SHERIFF'S Thomas, John Howard, 44, persons prohibited possessing firearms, Oct. 21, Deputy Martin Jr.
Castell, Michaela, 31, domestic battery, Oct. 22, Deputy Hall.
GRANVILLE POLICE Wyckoff, Ryan Dustin, 26, shoplifting — 3rd offense, Oct. 21, Officer Brown.
Moore, Jose Daniel Solis, domestic battery or domestic assault — 2nd offense, interference with emergency services, Oct. 23, Officer Manley.
DUI RELATED Benner, Sean Matthew, 18, driving while impaired, Oct. 21, Trooper Smith.
Maes, Christopher V., 22, driving while impaired, Oct. 21, Deputy Cunningham.